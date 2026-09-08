"Feel Very Embarrassed," <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestant Mary Kom For Being Unable To Change Manipur Situation

Boxing champion Mary Kom has expressed disappointment over not being able to help her state, Manipur. On Bigg Boss 20, during a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mary Kom admitted that she feels helpless and embarrassed over not being able to do more for her state amid the ethnic conflict and incidents of violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Discussing her achievements and desire Mary spoke about the situation in Manipur. “I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur. There are multiple tries in Manipur; there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love,” she said.

“What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country, but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed,” she shared, adding, “Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai (So much has happened in Manipur, and I couldn't do anything. It's sad), and I'm not powerful enough to do anything about it.”

Manipur has been affected by an ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuku-Zo communities for more than two years, with the violence leading to deaths, displacements, and state-wide disruption.

Mary Kom's Bigg Boss 20 journey began on a powerful note with a special message from Priyanka Chopra, who played the boxer in the 2014 biopic titled Mary Kom. During the premiere, Priyanka sent a video message wishing Mary luck.

“Inka knockout na bohot bhaari parta hai. Mary ap bas jaisi hai waisi rahie. Khule dil se kheliye. (Her knockout is quite deadly. Mary, just be yourself. Play with an open heart), I'm so looking forward to your journey. Lots and lots of love,” Priyanka said.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airs on Colours at 10:30 PM.

Also Read: 'Inka Knockout Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai': Priyanka Chopra Warns Bigg Boss 20 Contestants About Mary Kom