'Another Flop Season Loading': Asim Riaz Trolls <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>, Internet Hits Back

Asim Riaz, who shot to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, has taken a dig at the latest season of the reality show.

Shortly after Bigg Boss 20 premiered with Salman Khan returning as the host, Asim took to X and wrote, "Another Flop Season Loading."

His post did not go down well with several social media users, who were quick to hit back at the actor and model. Many pointed out that despite his predictions about the show's performance, Bigg Boss continues to remain one of the most talked-about reality shows every year.

Internet Users React To Asim Riaz's Post

Reacting to Asim's post, one user wrote, "Every season flop bolna bhi ek routine ban gaya hai... difference bas itna hai ki Bigg Boss har saal trend karta hai, aur tumhare predictions har saal flop hote hain."

Another social media user reminded Asim of his time on Bigg Boss 13 and wrote, "Your time has passed. You're just a runner-up, so stay quiet and watch the show. Remember that Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss, so watch your words."

A third user said they had supported Asim during his season but felt he had not changed much since then. "I used to support this guy during BB13, and he's still the same irritable and insecure man... You can't compare TV ratings with today's digital era, where almost 80% of people watched on their phones," the comment read.

Others also took a swipe at him, with one user asking, "Bro, why do you feel like the world won't even keep turning without you?"

Another wrote, "Bro, you call it a flop every year, yet BB trends every year. You may be a runner, but the show will always be run by Salman Khan."

Someone else simply compared his comment to his recent music, writing, "Yes, just like your recent music."

Some users also suggested that Asim should move on from his Bigg Boss days.

"Looks like someone still hasn't grown up from the show yet," one comment read.

Another user questioned his current work and wrote, "What's up with you these days? Haven't seen your work anywhere after BB13."

Bigg Boss 20 Premieres With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television telecast at 10.30 pm.

The new season features Kanika Mann, Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Yung DSA aka Harsh Vijay Machare, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and Khushi Dubey.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom To Mahhi Vij, All The Contestants Set To Enter The House