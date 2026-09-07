Parineeti Chopra Makes Series Debut With Netflix's <i>Shaque</i>, To Release This Month

Actor Parineeti Chopra's upcoming Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One is all set for a September premiere.

The makers announced that the series will be releasing on September 24.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D'Silva, and backed by Alchemy Films, Shaque: Trust No One explores the blurry lines between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession.

The ensemble is led by Parineeti Chopra, which also marks her series debut.

Director and co-creator Rensil D'Silva said, "Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up," as per a press release.

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Speaking about the project, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, "Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller, but at its heart, it is a story about a mother's relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother's search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller. The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies," the release added.

Thrilled for his fourth outing with Netflix, creator and producer Siddharth P. Malhotra further added, "When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it - that this was a story that needed to be told. Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure. Shaque: Trust No One is relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional and incredibly pacey. It has everything I look for in a great thriller - a deeply emotional core, complex relationships, unexpected twists and the constant feeling that you are one step away from the truth. It explores that uncomfortable space where trust begins to break down and every relationship starts carrying a question."

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast features Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas.