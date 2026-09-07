'<i>Raaz</i> Just Happened': Malini Sharma On Why She Walked Away From Bollywood

Malini Sharma has finally shared what led her to step away from films after becoming a familiar face in Raaz. The actor, who has stayed away from the Bollywood spotlight for years, recently opened up about her decision while replying to fans in the comments section of her latest video on Instagram. Her remarks suggest that it was less about quitting the industry and more about choosing a different phase of life.

Malini shot to fame with the 2002 Vikram Bhatt directorial, but acting was never something she had planned as a career. In fact, the actor has now revealed that her entry into films happened almost by chance.

“I never had the ambition to become an actor. Raaz just happened and I went with the flow. After the release, having the spotlight so bright on me, I was not sure about my plans. So I decided to slow down,” she wrote.

Replying to a fan who asked why she left films, Malini explained that she had continued working for some time, but things changed after she became a mother.

“Honestly, I didn't disappear as it is made out to be. I worked behind the camera for a while then my children came into my life and I was busy taking care of them.”

Over the years, Malini also built a life away from films. She worked behind the camera and later developed her brand, The Slow Local, which has taken different forms. She now lives in the Sahyadri Hills and runs a farmstay.

Fans have naturally been asking if she would consider acting again. Malini has not announced a comeback, but she has not completely closed that door either. When a fan asked her to return to the big screen, she simply replied, “Let's see, Kismet mein hoga toh.”

For now, Malini seems happy with the life she has built away from the film industry. Whether acting becomes part of that life again remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: After Going Viral For Her Farm Life, Raaz Actor Malini Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Message