Bipasha Basu Gears Up For Comeback With Hansal Mehta's <i>Barabanki</i>

After staying away from the big screen for a few years, Bipasha Basu is making her acting comeback with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller series Barabanki. The actor has reportedly already begun shooting for the project. Set in 1984, Barabanki is based on retired IPS officer Aloke Lal's book, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India's Most Notorious Drug Cartel.

The series draws from a real-life operation led by Lal to crack down on a major opium cartel in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The crime thriller also stars Sunny Kaushal and Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa in prominent roles. Details about their characters have not yet been revealed.

According to Mid-Day, Bipasha began shooting for Barabanki in Mumbai last month. The project also marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

According to the report, Barabanki has been described as a gripping, first-hand account of an IPS officer and his team as they take on powerful drug cartels. The series is co-produced by Prabhleen Kaur, who is known for Made in India: The Titan Story.

Details about Bipasha's character are being kept under wraps for now, although the report suggests that her role shares a strong connection with the protagonist. The actor was reportedly quick to come on board after Hansal Mehta approached her with the project, with the filmmaker having been on her wish list of directors to work with. It further stated that Bipasha will be seen essaying a distinct look for the series, different from the appearances she has previously taken on screen. The series is also expected to explore the wider network that assisted Aloke Lal in his campaign against the drug cartels.

After a 37-year career in public service, Aloke Lal retired as the Director General of Police (DGP). During his tenure, he played a key role in dismantling the Barabanki Narcotics Cartel and also led field operations against organised armed bandits in the rural areas of Shahjahanpur.

He was additionally involved in overseeing counter-militancy operations in Uttarakhand. Aloke has also documented his experiences in his co-authored book, On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves, in which he details eight major burglary investigations.

Some of Bipasha's most notable performances include Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, No Entry, Ajnabee and Omkara, among others.

Bipasha's last feature film was Alone, which was released in 2015. She later made her OTT debut with the thriller Dangerous in 2020. Since then, the actor has largely stayed away from the screen, following the birth of her daughter, Devi, in 2022.



