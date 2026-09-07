"You Disturbed The Entire Country": <i>Murder</i> Actor Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina

Murder actress Surabhi Vanzara had a few things to say to Samay Raina when she appeared on the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The actor, writer and comedian did not hold back while responding to Samay's jokes and even told him that he had “disturbed the entire country”.

The episode brought together a rather unusual mix of guests, with Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover and Kushagra Srivastava joining Samay. While the episode had its usual share of jokes and banter, Surabhi, one of the contestants, quickly became one of the highlights with her straight-faced replies.

Things started when Samay joked about Surabhi being “mentally disturbed” because her maid had not turned up. He then asked her if she was in her normal state. Surabhi had a quick response ready.

“No, no, this is all thanks to you. Meeting you is not easy, Samay. It's quite mentally disturbing,” she said.

Surabhi then took the joke a step further and aimed another comment directly at the host. “You disturbed the entire country.”

Samay then asked Surabhi if she was feeling nervous or under pressure because of him. But she was clearly not going to let him have the last word. She replied, “Don't give yourself so much credit. I said mentally disturbed, not nervous.”

The exchange continued as Samay tried to keep the jokes coming and also attempted to calm Surabhi down. However, Rakhi Sawant soon stepped in and pointed out that his jokes were not really working on Surabhi.

Surabhi also had some fun with Kushagra Srivastava, who was sitting on the panel. At one point, she asked him, “What's your name, sir?” She followed it up with, “I seriously don't know. Everyone else I do know.”

Surabhi is known for her acting in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai. Her film credits include Murder and Raaz 2.