Kailash Kher Speaks Out Amid Samay Raina's <i>India's Got Latent 2</i> Row Over Bihari And Kashmiri Pandit 'Jokes'

Kailash Kher called for 'courtesy and respect' amid the controversy surrounding the Bihari and Kashmiri Pandit 'jokes' featured in an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

Speaking to ANI, Kher was asked about comedians making jokes related to Biharis and Kashmiri Pandits, as well as the ongoing debate surrounding stand-up comedy on social media.

The renowned musician said, "Look, if I explain it in terms of music, music is not just a tune; it is something that can also make you laugh. It is also a form of discipline. So, you should stay in tune with music."

He added, "If your tune is not right, you may end up making fun of someone."

"To isliye manushya ko chaitanya mein rehna chahiye, tameez mein rehna chahiye, aur apni tameez se sab baat karein. Sabko itna to pata hi hai kaise jeena hai, kaise hasna hai aur kaise hansaana hai, kaise kisi ka dil jeetna hai," he said.

("A person should remain aware and courteous and speak to others with respect. Everyone knows how to live, how to laugh, how to make others laugh, and how to win people's hearts.")

"There will be critics, there will be haters, and there will be jealous people. Then you will realise how far you have come," Kher added.

What Happened Earlier

In the episode, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, Sharon Verma, and Samay Raina, one segment saw Samay and Sharon exchange a series of jokes about each other's backgrounds.

Sharon joked that she had appeared on the show as a contestant a few years ago but was now judging contestants, while Samay was still sitting in the same seat.

Reacting to the remark, Samay laughed and said he loved everything Sharon had done since appearing on Season 1 of India's Got Latent. He then joked, "Sharon is so Bihari that she thinks 'Ebola' means someone said something." The comment was a play on language and pronunciation stereotypes often associated with Bihar.

Sharon then took the exchange a step further by drawing a comparison between getting high and stone-pelting in Kashmir, a region that has experienced periods of unrest over the years. In response, Samay said, "Samay is so Kashmiri that he loves getting 'stoned'."

In an apparent reference to migration from Bihar to Maharashtra in search of employment, Samay added, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai looking for a job. Just Bihari things."

Sharon responded, "At least I left my state by choice."

The remark appeared to reference the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the insurgency of the early 1990s.



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