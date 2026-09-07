Varun Dhawan Encourages Everyone To Watch <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>

Based on the early life and spiritual journey of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh has struck a chord with audiences. A tiny Rs 2-crore Bollywood film with no major stars, it has so far collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Appreciating the success, actor Varun Dhawan was recently seen praising the film. In a couple of videos shared on his Instagram Stories, he spoke about his experience of watching the film with his mother and encouraged audiences to head to theatres and watch it with their families.

Talking to viewers directly on camera, Varun said, “Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

Making it clear that the review is not promotional, he continued, “No one had told me to make this video, nor had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it.”

Not only this, Varun also appreciated director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa for their contribution. “Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film.”

Varun Dhawan isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to have praised Hanuman Ansh. A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut also showered praise on the film. Sharing her review on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first~CHECK~hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it.”

Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7. The devotional drama is written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, marking his acting debut. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles.