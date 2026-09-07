<i>Love And War</i> Teaser Delayed, First Look To Arrive With Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>

Fans waiting for a first look at Love and War may have to wait a little longer. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited romantic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was earlier expected to release its teaser on September 28, which also happens to be Ranbir's birthday.

Instead of the teaser, the makers have another surprise planned for Ranbir's special day. The much-awaited teaser will now be shown with Ramayana, another big Ranbir film that is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.

The September 28 teaser release is no longer possible because the final shooting schedule of Love and War ended only in the first week of September. Sanjay Leela Bhansali now reportedly wants to give the teaser a theatrical release instead of launching it online.

The makers chose Ramayana: Part 1 as the ideal film to introduce the teaser. Since Ranbir Kapoor stars in both movies, showing the Love and War teaser with Ramayana might help it reach a much larger audience, Mid Day reported, citing a source.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been in the news since its announcement because of its exciting cast and Bhansali's direction. Ranbir and Alia will share the screen again, while Vicky will work with Bhansali for the first time.

According to earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning a different way to introduce Love and War to the audience. Instead of following the usual promotional style, they are creating a special video or presentation that will give fans their first glimpse of the film.

The project is designed as an engaging experience, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali is closely associated with. He is working with his creative team to make sure the first presentation shows his vision for the film.

The much-awaited teaser is expected to arrive in November, followed by the trailer in the last week of December. Love and War is scheduled to release in January 2027.

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