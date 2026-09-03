Before <i>Ramayana Part 1's</i> Worldwide Release, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash To Meet Fans In Two Cities

Ramayana Part 1 is taking its promotions beyond the usual film events, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash reportedly set to meet fans in Delhi and Bengaluru ahead of the film's worldwide release. The two actors are expected to lead separate fan interactions as the makers begin their pan-India promotional push for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram, is likely to meet fans in Delhi on October 31. Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana, is expected to lead the Bengaluru event on November 1. The two-city plan is said to be part of the makers' effort to take the film closer to audiences across India.

The promotional plans could also include Hyderabad. As per the publication, the makers are discussing a summit in the city, possibly a day before the film's India release. The format is still being worked out. However, the event could reportedly see more than 4,000 people in attendance.

The makers are also looking at the South as an important part of the film's promotional plan. With Yash leading the Bengaluru leg, the team is looking to build a wider connect with audiences outside the Hindi-speaking markets as well. The film's official premiere, meanwhile, is expected to be held in Mumbai.

Ramayana has been planned as a two-part film. The project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta are also part of the cast.

Part 1 is set to release internationally on November 6, 2026. In India, the makers are targeting a Diwali release. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier explained the difference in the international and Indian release plans in a conversation with NDTV. He said the overseas release was planned around the Friday release cycle, while the team was targeting Diwali for India.

“So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” the producer said.