"Like <i>The Lord Of The Rings</i>": Exhibitors Praise <i>Ramayana's</i> VFX After Watching 15-Minute Preview

An exclusive 15-minute preview of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana reportedly impressed exhibitors at Big Cine Expo 2026, held in Chennai on August 18 and 19. The footage, which included visuals not yet released to the public, was screened on the first day of the exhibition.

According to an exhibitor who attended the presentation, the preview featured several creatures from the film, including a one-eyed daitya and a bear-like creature.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the exhibitor said, "It lasted for 15 minutes and, as expected, visuals from the film that have not yet been revealed to the public were presented to us. Hence, we were strictly prohibited from using our mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation."

The exhibitor praised the film's vision and visual effects, describing it as a “global Indian film” and saying its VFX were comparable to large-scale Hollywood productions such as The Lord Of The Rings.

“We were amazed by the vision, imagination, and VFX. Ramayana truly looks like a global Indian film. Its effects are at par with those of any Hollywood movie, like The Lord Of The Rings. The trailer had already excited the exhibitors, and this footage preview has added to the hype for us,” the source said.

The presentation reportedly also included elements of a making-of video, with comments from producer Namit Malhotra about the ambition of the project. The preview concluded with the film's trailer, which was released publicly on July 30.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta among others, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic.

The first installment of Ramayana is set to release internationally on November 6, 2026, while the film is targeting a Diwali release in India, followed by the sequel on Diwali 2027.

In an earlier conversation with NDTV, producer Namit Malhotra said the film is targeting Diwali in India, while overseas markets will get it two days earlier.

“So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” Malhotra said.





