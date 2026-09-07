'Besides My Sons, He Is All I Have': Celina Jaitly Remembers Soldier Brother Detained In UAE Since 2024

It's been two years since Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates. Celina Jaitly wrote a detailed Instagram post, calling her brother the only family she has after her sons. Celina's post comes after the Delhi High Court rejected the actor's petition seeking consular access, legal assistance, and communication with her brother.

“6 September 2026 marks… Two years today since Maj Vikrant was taken. 6th September 2024 to 6th September 2026.

“These two years have changed both my brother's life and mine in ways only known to us. I have had no contact with my brother since. I have done everything I can as a sister, and I continue to stand by him, wherever he is, however he is, with faith and hope in God and the Government of India.

“My brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly… A fourth-generation infantry soldier. Commissioned into the Corps of Signals after training at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, he chose to become a member of the elite Special Forces, serving with 3 Para Special Forces. He also served on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). A recipient of the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation for Gallantry,” wrote Celina.

Celina mentioned that whatever her brother has said in the past, she still considers him her brother and will always stand by him.

“He was born with a maroon beret… He lived to honour it with his life.

“A sister who has lost everything awaits her brother. Besides my sons, he is all I have. And truly, I am all he has of blood.

“No matter what you said, or under what circumstances you said it, bhai, my love for you remains unchanged. I am your sister, and I will always stand by you.

“Our parents are no longer with us… All I have is memories and prayers.

“Maa and Pa, wherever you are, please know that I am steadfast in my support of our Dumpy.

“Bhai, wherever you are, however you are, your sister stands by you. With faith. With hope. Always,” she wrote.

What the Delhi High Court Said on March 16

According to Bar and Bench, the matter was heard on March 16 by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav. He was informed that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance.

Authorities told the court that a law firm had offered to represent him free of charge, but he refused.

The court recorded that Vikrant had “unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firms,” including a pro bono offer from a UAE-based firm.

While disposing of the petition, the court directed authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant and provide assistance if required.

“In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending,” the court observed.

In February, the Foreign Ministry told the Delhi High Court that Vikrant did not wish to meet his sister or accept her help. This was in response to the court's previous direction to the ministry to establish communication between Vikrant and Celina after she claimed her brother had been “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE.

The court also heard from Vikrant's wife, Charul Jaitly, who reiterated claims of a strained relationship between her husband and his sister, actor Celina Jaitly.

Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a former Indian Army officer and Celina's brother, has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024. Reports suggest the matter is linked to alleged national security concerns, though exact charges have not been made public.