'Hope You Visit Shamsher's Grave': Celina Jaitly Wishes Son Arthur Happy 9th Birthday Amid Divorce Battle

Celina Jaitly wished her third son, Arthur Haag, a happy 9th birthday amid her intense divorce battle. Arthur is the twin brother of Shamsher, who died shortly after birth due to a heart condition in 2017. Celina also reminded son Arthur to visit Shamsher's grave on his birthday.

In a long post, Celina mentioned that she wanted to connect with her sons and kept writing to her estranged husband, Peter Haag, but has not received any response yet.

Celina began her note with these words: "Happy ninth, my darling Arthur. Mummy wishes you with a broken heart, but you are loved more than words can ever say.

"Last year, I did not imagine I would be wishing you on your 9th birthday from afar. How I wish I could hold you, kiss you & make your favourite pani puri today.

"I am sharing these pictures to celebrate the love with which you came into this world. Since you & your brothers were born, my biggest joy has been to dedicate myself to you 3, day & night."

Celina also spoke about her struggles, saying she has not been allowed to meet her children.

"I write to your daddy every day, asking to connect with you 3, but have not received a response. I miss hearing your voice & knowing about your day. Arranging that contact is for the grown-ups to work out. There is nothing you need to fix, my baby.

"You, Winston & Viraaj are my greatest joy. Being your mother means more to me than any title or achievement ever could.

"This separation is not what I wanted. I tried for many years to keep us together. None of this is your fault. You never have to choose between Mummy & Daddy. You have the right to have your mother in your life & to love both your parents freely," wrote the actor.

Celina went on to add: "All you need to do is ask, & I will come running to be with you 3.

"I hope you will go to your brother Shamsher's grave today, like we always did, & know that he is always watching over you. I pray to Ma Bagla Mukhi to bless you."

Celina and Peter also welcomed twins Winston and Viraaj in March 2012.

Divorce case status

Peter Haag filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Haag after Celina filed a complaint. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with alleged physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment.

Authorities are collecting statements and evidence, while investigators are reviewing documents and records as part of the probe.

Background

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017.