Celina Jaitley's Post For Brother Vikrant Who Was Detained In UAE: "Haven't Slept A Single Night Without Crying for You"

Celina Jaitley shared an emotional post for brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the UAE since 2024. Sharing a picture of her brother in uniform, Celina wrote, "#mybrotherandme : My Dumpy, I hope you're ok, I hope you know I'm standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven't slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I'd give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai, waiting for you ......."

Background

Celina's post comes days after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks about Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

The actor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother from Indian authorities.

The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

Earlier, Celina shared an elaborate post for brother Vikrant, revealing the details of the crisis. An excerpt from the post read, "For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry."

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4. Advocate Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal appeared for Celina Jaitly. The actor has claimed that her brother has been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He has been in detention for the past 14 months without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

"A nodal officer has been appointed to help the petitioner and her brother communicate, to give him effective legal assistance, to keep us updated on the case status... These steps will help us secure his release. This will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the UAE and India. He was our major general from our army, a special forces officer and the government is going to issue a status report directing the steps they want to start taking," Advocate Raghav Kacker told ANI.

He also stated that details regarding the detention of Celina Jaitly's brother remain unknown to them.