Celina Jaitly "Grateful" For Court Order For Aid To Brother Detained in UAE

Actor Celina Jaitly has expressed deep gratitude following the Delhi High Court's recent notice to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the UAE since 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Celina expressed concerns over how Indian soldiers have become frequent targets outside the country.

"It has been a nightmare for me for a year. I am very grateful for today's judgment. As India is rising and becoming bigger and bigger in the international diaspora, our soldiers are becoming targets overseas over and over again. I think today's judgment will really help in bringing him back, and I am very grateful to my lawyer Raghav and the entire team here," the actor shared.

The actor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother from Indian authorities.

In response to her plea, the court issued a notice to the Central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4. Advocate Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal appeared for Celina Jaitly. The actor has claimed that her brother has been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He has been in detention for the past 14 months without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

"A nodal officer has been appointed to help the petitioner and her brother communicate, to give him effective legal assistance, to keep us updated on the case status... These steps will help us secure his release. This will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the UAE and India. He was our major general from our army, a special forces officer and the government is going to issue a status report directing the steps they want to start taking," Advocate Raghav Kacker told ANI.

He also stated that details regarding the detention of Celina Jaitly's brother remain unknown to them.

