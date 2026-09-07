Why <i>Mirzapur: The Movie's</i> Other End-Credit Scene Was Held Back For Part 2

Fans who have watched Mirzapur: The Movie may want to pay a little more attention to what comes next. The film already has an end-credit scene that points towards a sequel, but it turns out the makers had shot another one as well.

The scene, however, did not make it to the theatrical release and has reportedly been saved for Mirzapur: The Movie Part 2.

According to an independent industry source, "There was another end-credit scene that was shot for "Mirzapur: The Movie," but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2. The scene initially was to feature at the end of the film and set up what comes next, but the team felt its narrative significance would have a much bigger impact when the story continues."

The interesting part is that this decision was apparently made well before the film's box office performance became a talking point. In other words, the sequel was not conceived because the first film performed well. It was always part of the plan, and the additional scene was shot with the next chapter in mind.

"The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film,'" the source adds.

That also means there is a piece of the story that audiences are yet to see. The makers reportedly felt that introducing the sequence in the first film would not have the same impact as bringing it into the sequel, where it could carry greater significance for the story.

For now, details about what happens in the unreleased scene are being kept under wraps. Fans will have to wait for the next film to find out why the sequence was considered important enough to be held back.

Mirzapur: The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal, with Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan also part of the cast.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Mirzapur: The Movie released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie X Review: Internet Calls Pankaj Tripathi And Divyenndu's Film A "Complete Blockbuster"