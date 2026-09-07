Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ali Fazal's Film Creates <i>Bhaukaal</i>, Mints Rs 93 Crore In India In Opening Weekend

Mirzapur the movie, the adaptation of the Amazon Prime original of the same name, started off strong at the box office. After the opening weekend, the film minted Rs 93.75 crore in India (net), while the gross collections stand at Rs 112.35 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 3 (the first Sunday), the film minted Rs 36 crore across 11,344 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The numbers were followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crore on Friday.

The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 93.75 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 112.35 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 7 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 132.35 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post, citing its Saturday collection.

It read, "BIGGER SATURDAY... 'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' ROARS ON DAY 2... After a sensational Friday, #MirzapurTheMovie smashes the ball out of the stadium on Saturday.

"IMPORTANTLY, this growth has come despite the additional boost the film enjoyed on Friday due to the #Janmashtami festivities... In most cases, business tends to dip the day after a holiday / partial holiday - but not in this case.

"The Saturday surge is a clear indication that #MirzapurTheMovie has been embraced and accepted by the janta janardhan.

"Wait, picture abhi baaki hai... Sunday should also score BIG, with #MirzapurTheMovie eyeing a ₹95 cr [+/-] 3-day weekend - an EXCEPTIONAL figure by any standard."

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships among characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

About Mirzapur - The Series

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the series first released in November 2018.

The second season released in October 2020 and the third instalment came in 2024. While seasons two and three received mixed responses, the first season was an out-and-out hit, setting the tone and bar for gripping Indian crime dramas.

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