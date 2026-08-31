<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Advance Bookings Begin Today, Tickets Soar To Rs 1,800

The advance bookings for Mirzapur: The Movie began today. Ticket prices across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad range from Rs 149 to Rs 1,800. The Amazon Prime Original Mirzapur has been transformed into a standalone film to reach a larger audience.

"From a box-office perspective, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to target a Day 1 opening in the Rs 15–20 crore India net range at this stage. A stronger-than-expected advance booking response could push the film beyond the Rs 20 crore mark, while a softer booking trend would leave it in the low-to-mid teens," trade tracker Sacnilk predicted.

In Mumbai and other cities, the film's ticket prices range from Rs 149–500 for normal day shows.

At DLF Mall of India (Noida), a ticket for a night show costs Rs 1,800, according to BookMyShow records.

Ali Fazal's Suggestion

During a promotional event in Bihar, Ali Fazal said fans don't need to watch the entire three seasons to connect the dots with the film. He said that fans need to watch episodes 1-6 from season 1.

The actor said, "Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till episode 6. From episode 6 the story of the movie starts and revolves."

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The teaser introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. We will have to wait to see what twists and turns are infused to make the story a perfect big-screen watch.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

About Mirzapur - The Series

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the series first released in November 2018.

The second season released in October 2020 and the third instalment came in 2024. While seasons two and three received mixed responses, the first season was an out-and-out hit, setting the tone and bar for gripping Indian crime dramas.

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