'The Last 3-4 Days Have Been Overwhelming': Manasi Parekh On Escape From Flood-Hit Tibet

Actor Manasi Parekh has made her way back to Mumbai after a difficult journey through China and Nepal amid the flash floods that hit the region along the Nepal-Tibet border. Parekh was in Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when the disaster unfolded.

What's Happening

The actor shared an update on social media about her journey back, describing the experience of leaving China and reaching the Nepal border as an extremely challenging one.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers.. the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.. there was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road."

She added, "Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side."

She concluded, "And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter"

Background

Manasi Parekh's account comes days after she revealed that she had been at the same location in Tibet just five days before it was hit by the devastating floods.

While documenting her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the actor had shared visuals from the region. After the floods struck, she posted a video showing the extent of the destruction and reflected on how recently she had been there.

On August 27, she shared visuals of the affected area and wrote, "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning."

In another post, Parekh shared a video from her earlier visit to the location and wrote: "I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged."

Flash Floods Hit Nepal-Tibet Border Region

The flash floods struck along the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, causing significant damage across parts of the Himalayan region. Nepal's Rasuwa district was among the affected areas, with flooding and debris also impacting locations further downstream, including Nuwakot and Dhading.

The disaster damaged several roads and bridges, while homes and other infrastructure were also affected. The flooding and landslides disrupted movement through the region, making travel particularly difficult for people trying to leave the affected areas.

The deluge of ice, rock, mud and debris then slammed into the valley about 1,200 metres below and triggered flash floods that severely swelled the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, killing 903 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet on August 26.