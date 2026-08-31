Over 80 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Missing After Nepal Flash Floods, 21 Return Home

At least 84 people from Tamil Nadu remain missing for after the tragedy in Nepal, even as the state government intensifies efforts to trace them and bring those stranded back home.

Speaking in the assembly on the latest situation, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna said 305 people from Tamil Nadu had travelled to Nepal. Of them, 220 have been confirmed safe, while contact could not yet be established with 84 people.

So far, 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims have returned safely.

The minister said 21 of the 57 people who travelled through Super Yathira agency in Kumbakonam have returned safely, while contact has not yet been established with the 49 pilgrims who travelled through Chennai-based Mahadev Kailash Yathira agency.

Many others who travelled through different groups have been traced and are safe, the minister said, adding that several of them are expected to return today and tomorrow.

There is, however, an apparent discrepancy in the numbers. If 305 people travelled from Tamil Nadu and 220 have been confirmed safe, the balance works out to 85, one more than the minister's figure of 84 people with whom contact has not been established. The status of that one person remains unclear.

The uncertainty continues to leave families anxious.

In Chennai's Chromepet, young professional Niranjana is waiting for news of seven members of her family, including her parents, who travelled to Nepal through the Mahadev agency.

Niranjana told NDTV that her parents had completed their pilgrimage before the tragedy but had subsequently travelled towards the Chinese border.

"My parents had completed their pilgrimage and in their last call they told us they are heading to the Chinese border. So far, we have no information on the safety of those who reached or are heading to the Chinese border," she said.

Her family's ordeal reflects the concerns of several families who are yet to receive confirmation about the safety and whereabouts of their loved ones.

Aadhav Arjuna said the Centre is in touch with the Tibet and Chinese administrations regarding those whose whereabouts remain unknown, following requests from families.

The Tamil Nadu government will also help families of missing pilgrims travel to Nepal if required, the minister said.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier dispatched a four-member ministerial team to Delhi to coordinate with the Centre on the rescue and return of Tamil Nadu pilgrims.

The government has also instructed the state's Resident Commissioner in Delhi to travel to Nepal and expedite rescue and repatriation efforts.