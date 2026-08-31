16-Year-Old Gang-Raped On Moving Bus In Noida, Dumped 40 km Away In Delhi

Two men who allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl on a moving bus in Greater Noida earlier this month have been arrested. The two had been working with a private firm, Vishwanath Travels, for over two years, an employee of the firm said. The Greater Noida incident, which has parallels with the December 2012 Nirbhaya case, happened on August 4 after the teen boarded an empty bus to go to Noida Sector 63.

The bus driver, Kuldeep, 39, and the conductor identified as Sandeep, 26, were arrested from a parking lot in north Delhi's Timarpur on the same day when the teen, who was on her way to Noida from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, was allegedly gang-raped.

In her police complaint, the survivor said she left home for her cousin's place in Noida without telling her family after her mother scolded her over studies. She got down in Noida's Pari Chowk amid heavy rain and darkness and found out that she had not yet reached her destination. It was already 9 pm.

Drenched in the rain and alone, she needed a ride to reach her cousin's place, still some 25 km away. Eventually, an approaching bus stopped near her. It had berths for long-distance travel (sleeper bus) and no passengers.

The conductor allegedly told her they too had been heading towards Noida Sector 63, after which she boarded the bus. The police said the bus was actually returning from a workshop in Greater Noida's Surajpur.

In her complaint, the teen said the conductor started behaving inappropriately soon after the vehicle started moving and sexually assaulted her. They threatened to kill her if she resisted.

After the assault, they abandoned her near Ring Road in Delhi's Kashmere Gate. She subsequently filed the police complaint that triggered an immediate search for the accused and a thorough investigation.

The police said the 'sleeper' bus had curtains covering the berths, which the accused took advantage of. A forensics team found strands of the girl's hair inside the bus. The police have seized the bus.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the route taken by the bus.