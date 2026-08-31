Startup Founder Questions Why Sleeping Till 9 AM Is Seen As "Character Flaw"

A post shared on X by startup founder Jasveer Singh has sparked a discussion around the way sleep and waking up early are viewed in Indian households. Singh questioned the idea that waking up early is always a sign of discipline, while sleeping longer is seen as laziness.

Singh said Indian parents have somehow turned sleep into a character flaw and waking up early into an achievement.

He pointed out that when a child sleeps until 9 am, parents may immediately label them lazy, undisciplined, or lacking ambition, but waking up at 5 am after only five hours of sleep can suddenly be seen as impressive.

Check Out The Post Here:

He wrote, "But if the same person wakes up at 5 AM after sleeping for five hours, suddenly everyone is impressed. Why? What exactly did he achieve by waking up at 5 AM? Nothing."

"Waking up early is not an achievement. Sleeping properly is more important than waking up early," Singh added.

He noted that parents and teachers have long perpetuated a misconception about sleep among Indians. He also cited the common childhood adage, "He who sleeps, loses."

Singh pointed out that in Indian households, sleeping children are often woken up by having curtains drawn, doors slammed, lights turned on, or through noise. He questioned why no one bothers to check what time the child went to bed, how much sleep they got, or whether the quality of their sleep was good.

In his view, households place value only on waking up early.

Singh wrote, "This obsession is stupid. Your body does not care about your parents' definition of discipline, it needs adequate sleep. Sleep affects your concentration, memory, mood, recovery, metabolism and overall health."

He explained that sleep impacts concentration, memory, mood, recovery, metabolism, and overall health.

Singh noted, "Please understand this - Your body has its own sleep clock. Once it has had enough sleep, you naturally wake up. You cannot just keep sleeping because nobody disturbed you. Yet in Indian households, disturbing someone's sleep is treated as completely normal. Even today, millions of Indian kids face this every single day."

Social Media Reaction

Jasveer Singh's post sparked a debate, with social media users sharing their views in the comments section.

One user commented, "Yes, waking up at 5 AM after sleeping for only 5 hours is not discipline. Proper sleep is important."

Another user noted, "This is actually very true. I never thought about it."

"Parents don't just ensure early rising, they're after early lights off as well," added a third user.