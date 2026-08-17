"Have Never Slept With My Girlfriend": Bryan Johnson Says Couples Should Sleep Apart For Better Sleep

For most couples, sharing a bed is a normal part of a relationship, but tech entrepreneur and longevity expert Bryan Johnson says he has never slept with his girlfriend, choosing separate beds and separate homes instead. In an Instagram post, Johnson shared research on how sleeping together can affect sleep.

Johnson claims that a study involving 55 couples found about six partner-triggered awakenings per night. However, he noted that the science is split.

According to Johnson, a separate study involving 12 couples found that sleeping together was associated with about 10% more REM (rapid eye movement) sleep and tighter sleep-stage synchronisation between partners. He also said that the data varies by sex.

Watch Video Here:

Johnson cited one study showing that women sleep measurably worse with a partner in bed, while men reported sleeping better.

At the same time, he said a survey of 1,000 adult couples who slept together found that they reported sleeping better overall, experiencing less insomnia, less fatigue and better mental health.

Johnson pointed out that the survey was self-reported, meaning happier and healthier people may simply be more likely to share beds.

He concluded that whether couples should sleep alone or together depends on the couple. For some, sleeping together may improve sleep, while for others, separate beds may help protect sleep or the relationship, or possibly both.

Social Media Reaction

Bryan Johnson's post sparked debate on social media. Several users shared their opinion on the thought he shared.

One user commented, "I actually love this. Good sleep probably makes you a better partner anyway."

Another user noted, "Genuinely if the goal is to live as long as possible wouldn't it be better done without a partner."

"There is nothing better than sleep," added a third user.