Many people focus on eating healthy and exercising regularly to lose weight but sleep is often an overlooked part of the equation. Poor sleep habits can influence hunger, metabolism and recovery, making it harder to achieve your fitness goals.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra highlights this connection in her latest Instagram post. She explains how staying up late and missing the body's natural sleep cycle may contribute to stubborn fat, intense sugar cravings and slower muscle recovery.

Lovneet writes, "If you are eating clean, training hard, but still struggling with stubborn fat or intense sugar cravings, your bedtime might be the missing piece. Your fat loss is determined by what you do in bed, not just what you do in the gym. When you bypass your natural circadian rhythm, willpower ceases to matter. You are fighting a losing battle against your biology."

How Sleeping After 11 PM Affects Your Weight Loss

1. The Hunger Spike

"Missing the 10 PM-2 AM deep sleep window increases hunger hormones by 20%, forcing intense daytime cravings," the nutritionist says. Adhering to a consistent sleep schedule and dimming lights before bed can help regulate these hormones.

2. The Fat Storage Trap

"Going to bed at 1 AM drops your insulin sensitivity by 30%, meaning your healthy meals get stored as fat," she adds. When your body fails to process glucose efficiently, it shifts toward fat storage rather than energy burning.

3. The Cortisol Block

According to Lovneet, staying awake past 11 PM suppresses growth hormone, halts muscle recovery and holds onto water weight. Deep sleep before midnight is when your body repairs muscles and burns fat best. Missing this window stops your recovery.

Getting enough sleep at the right time may be just as important as eating well and staying active to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.