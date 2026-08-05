Chandipura Virus Disease (CHPV) outbreak has gripped Gujarat and Rajasthan, with Gujarat reporting 35 laboratory-confirmed infections and 22 child deaths this monsoon season. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to both states to strengthen the response. Gujarat State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, on Monday, said that seven children are under treatment.

The ministry said that this deployment comes along with an expanded, multi-institutional scientific investigation into the outbreak. There is also continuous surveillance being carried out under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), coordinated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with state surveillance units. The NCDC's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated to support the response.

The multidisciplinary NJORT comprises experts from the NCDC, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD). According to the ministry, the investigations are aimed at improving understanding of the virus, including its transmission dynamics, clinical spectrum, epidemiology and potential treatment approaches, while guiding evidence-based public health interventions.

Officials said, "One of the most extensive scientific investigations into Chandipura virus in recent years is now underway. Experts from ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai; ICMR-National Institute of Vector Control Research, Puducherry; ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune; ICMR-National Institute for Pre-Clinical Research, Hyderabad; and ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics, Bengaluru are working with the Gujarat Health Department."

The ministry said a major focus of the investigation is to establish the virus transmission cycle. While sandflies are recognised as the established vectors of Chandipura virus, scientists are also examining whether mosquitoes, ticks and mites may play a role in transmission.

Large numbers of vector samples collected from affected areas are undergoing laboratory analysis, and officials said it would be premature to identify the vector responsible for the current outbreak until the investigations are completed. The ministry said no conclusions should be drawn until laboratory investigations are completed.

Importance Of Containing The Outbreak

1. It Has Already Claimed Young Lives

The Chandipura virus outbreak must be contained because it has already led to multiple child deaths in Gujarat. The virus can progress rapidly, making early detection and containment important. Preventing new infections is the best way to avoid further loss of life, especially among vulnerable children.

2. The Exact Transmission Pattern Is Still Being Investigated

Although sandflies are recognised as the primary carriers of the virus, scientists are still investigating whether mosquitoes, ticks, and mites may also contribute to its spread. Until the exact transmission cycle is confirmed, there is a risk of continued infections. Containing the outbreak can limit the virus from spreading.

3. Monsoon Conditions May Favour The Spread

The outbreak has occurred during the monsoon season, when vector-borne diseases tend to increase due to favourable environmental conditions. If the virus is not contained quickly, more people could be exposed through disease-carrying insects, making the outbreak harder to control.

4. Early Containment Prevents Wider Community Transmission

Containing an outbreak in its early stages reduces the chances of the virus reaching more districts or neighbouring states. Quick surveillance, identification, and vector control measures can prevent transmission before the disease spreads.

5. It Reduces Pressure On The Healthcare System

A growing outbreak can place significant pressure on hospitals, laboratories, and public health teams. By controlling infections early, resources can be focused on treating existing patients.

6. It Helps Scientists Study The Virus More Effectively

A controlled outbreak allows researchers to investigate the virus under manageable conditions. Health authorities are currently studying its transmission, clinical features, and possible treatment approaches. Preventing a large-scale spread gives scientists the time needed to collect required data and develop evidence-based strategies for prevention.

7. It Protects High-Risk Groups

Children have been the most affected during the current outbreak, making them a priority for protection. Containing the virus through surveillance, vector control, and public awareness reduces the risk of infections among those who are most vulnerable.

(With IANS inputs)

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