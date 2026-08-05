Kidney stones are often thought of as a sudden health problem that strikes without warning. In reality, they usually develop slowly over months or even years. Everyday habits such as not drinking enough water, eating too much salt, or relying heavily on processed foods can quietly create the perfect conditions for minerals to crystallise inside the kidneys. The good news is that many kidney stones are preventable. Experts say making small but consistent lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of developing these painful deposits. Here's a look at the everyday habits that could be increasing your chances of kidney stones without you realising it.

Not Drinking Enough Water

One of the biggest contributors to kidney stones is inadequate hydration. According to Dr Nitish Dev, Consultant - Urology, Andrology and Renal Transplant, RG Hospitals, Dehradun, kidney stones rarely appear overnight. "Kidney stones rarely form overnight. In most cases, they are the result of small everyday habits repeated over time. The most important habit is regular hydration. When you do not drink enough water, urine becomes concentrated and minerals are more likely to crystallise," says Dr Dev. When urine becomes concentrated, substances such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid are more likely to stick together and form crystals, which can eventually grow into stones.

People living in hot climates, those who sweat heavily, and individuals with desk jobs who forget to drink water throughout the day may be at greater risk.

Eating Too Much Salt

Salt doesn't just affect blood pressure it can also influence kidney stone formation. Dr Dev explains that hidden sodium is a major concern. "Another key habit is to cut down on hidden salt. Excess sodium increases calcium loss in urine, which can promote stone formation." Many people unknowingly consume excessive sodium through:

Packaged snacks

Namkeen

Chips

Pickles

Papads

Instant noodles

Fast food

Restaurant meals

Processed foods

Reducing sodium intake may help lower the amount of calcium excreted in urine, decreasing the likelihood of calcium-based kidney stones.

Following A High-Protein Diet Without Balance

Protein is essential for health, but consuming excessive amounts particularly animal protein may increase stone risk in susceptible individuals. Dr Dev notes, "A balanced approach to animal protein also matters. Frequent intake of red meat, eggs, seafood or high-protein diets may increase uric acid and reduce urinary citrate, creating a favourable environment for stones."

Similarly, Dr Dheeraj Kumar Gupta, Director and Head Urology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida West, says diets high in animal protein can alter urine chemistry and promote stone formation. This doesn't mean people should eliminate protein entirely. Instead, experts recommend consuming it in balanced amounts based on individual nutritional needs.

Relying On Processed Foods And Sugary Drinks

Modern eating habits have also contributed to the growing number of kidney stone cases. According to Dr Gupta, "Kidney stones are becoming increasingly common, and in many cases, everyday lifestyle habits play a significant role in their development." He explains that processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive sodium can all increase stone risk. Soft drinks particularly those containing high-fructose corn syrup have also been associated with a greater likelihood of kidney stone formation in several studies. Replacing sugary beverages with plain water remains one of the simplest preventive strategies.

Eating Too Many Oxalate-Rich Foods Without Enough Fluids

Certain healthy foods naturally contain oxalates, compounds that can combine with calcium to form kidney stones. According to Dr Dev, people who are prone to calcium oxalate stones should be mindful of excessive intake of foods such as:

Spinach

Nuts

Chocolate

Certain teas

However, experts emphasise these foods do not need to be completely avoided. Instead, consuming them in moderation while maintaining good hydration can help lower stone risk.

Avoiding Calcium-Rich Foods

Many people mistakenly believe avoiding calcium prevents kidney stones. In fact, the opposite may be true. According to Dr Shilpi Tiwari, Director, Urology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, "Skipping dietary calcium is counterintuitively harmful because avoiding calcium-rich foods increases oxalate absorption in the gut, leading to higher oxalate levels in the kidneys." Adequate dietary calcium actually binds to oxalate inside the intestine, reducing the amount absorbed into the bloodstream and eventually filtered by the kidneys. Unless advised otherwise by a doctor, experts generally recommend obtaining calcium through food rather than eliminating it.

Ignoring Early Symptoms

Many kidney stones remain unnoticed until they become large enough to block urine flow. Common warning signs include:

Severe pain in the back or side

Pain while urinating

Blood in the urine

Frequent urge to urinate

Nausea or vomiting

Fever or chills if infection develops

Prompt medical evaluation can help prevent complications.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Experts recommend adopting a few simple daily habits:

Drink enough water throughout the day.

Limit salt intake.

Reduce processed and packaged foods.

Eat balanced portions of animal protein.

Consume adequate dietary calcium.

Moderate oxalate-rich foods if you have a history of calcium oxalate stones.

Cut down on sugary drinks and soft drinks.

Maintain a healthy weight and stay physically active.

These small lifestyle adjustments can make a significant difference over time. Kidney stones usually develop because of everyday habits rather than a single unhealthy meal or drink. Poor hydration, excessive salt, high intake of processed foods, too much animal protein, and even avoiding calcium-rich foods can quietly increase the risk over time. The good news is that most of these risk factors are modifiable. Drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet, limiting sodium, and making healthier food choices can go a long way in preventing one of the most painful urinary conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.