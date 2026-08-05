BJP MP Ravi Kishan is once again making headlines after a recent statement sparked a wave of reactions online. Speaking during a podcast, Ravi said that people think with their gut rather than their brain, adding that the "gut is our brain." The remark quickly went viral, with many social media users turning it into memes and poking fun at the actor politican. However, others defended his statement, pointing out that modern medical science has long recognised a strong connection between the gut and the brain. So, is Ravi Kishan scientifically correct? Experts say not literally but his comment does touch upon an important biological concept known as the gut-brain axis.

Is The Gut Really A 'Second Brain'?

According to Dr Mahender Singh Rajput, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the gut is not actually the brain, but it has an extensive communication network that constantly exchanges signals with it. "Is Ravi Kishan right when he says the gut is the brain? Not literally. But his statement points towards an important scientific truth. The gut is not the brain, but it is a real physiological fact that matters," says Dr Rajput. He explains that the gut and brain are continuously communicating through what scientists call the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication system that helps regulate digestion, mood, immunity, and several other bodily functions.

What Is The Gut-Brain Axis?

The gut-brain axis is a complex communication network that connects the digestive system with the central nervous system. This communication occurs through several pathways, including:

The vagus nerve

Hormones

Immune system signalling

Chemical messengers produced by gut bacteria

Together, these systems allow the brain to influence digestive function while the gut sends information back to the brain. This is one reason why emotional stress can trigger stomach discomfort, and digestive disorders are often associated with anxiety or depression.

Why Is The Gut Called The 'Second Brain'?

The digestive tract contains its own network of nerve cells known as the enteric nervous system (ENS). This system contains hundreds of millions of neurons that help regulate digestion independently of the brain. Although it cannot think, reason, or make decisions like the brain, the enteric nervous system can control many digestive processes on its own, including:

Movement of food through the intestines

Release of digestive enzymes

Blood flow within the gut

Communication with the immune system

Because of this extensive nerve network, researchers often refer to the gut as the body's "second brain."

The Role Of The Gut Microbiome

Another major reason scientists are paying attention to gut health is the microbiome. The human gut contains trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that play an essential role in overall health. According to Dr Rajput we now know that gut microbes produce metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, that influence intestinal integrity, immune regulation and neural signalling. That's why gut disruptions are increasingly being linked to disorders beyond digestion, including anxiety, depression and functional gastrointestinal diseases. Research continues to explore how these microorganisms influence inflammation, immunity, metabolism, and even mental health.

Can Improving Gut Health Boost Brain Health?

Many products today claim to improve both gut and brain health through probiotics or "superfoods." However, experts caution against believing exaggerated claims. Dr Rajput says, "People should also beware of simplistic claims circulating on social media. No one 'superfood' or probiotic will 'fix' brain health overnight." Instead, maintaining a healthy gut requires long-term lifestyle habits rather than quick fixes.

How Can You Support A Healthy Gut?

Doctors recommend focusing on overall dietary and lifestyle patterns rather than relying on supplements alone. Some evidence-based ways to support gut health include:

Eat More Fibre

Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds help nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Include Fermented Foods

Foods such as curd, yoghurt, and fermented vegetables may help maintain microbial diversity for some people.

Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise has been associated with a healthier gut microbiome and improved digestive function.

Avoid Unnecessary Antibiotics

Antibiotics are lifesaving when needed but should not be used unnecessarily, as they can disrupt beneficial gut bacteria.

Manage Stress

Since the brain and gut constantly communicate, chronic stress may worsen digestive symptoms and alter gut function.

Does Gut Health Affect Mental Health?

Scientists are increasingly studying the relationship between gut health and mental well-being. Although researchers have found links between gut microbes and conditions such as anxiety and depression, experts emphasise that this field is still evolving. Maintaining a healthy gut alone cannot treat mental illness, but supporting gut health may contribute to overall physical and psychological well-being as part of a broader healthy lifestyle.

Ravi Kishan's statement that the "gut is your brain" is not scientifically accurate in the literal sense, but it reflects an important concept recognised by modern medicine. The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis, with nerves, hormones, immune signals, and the gut microbiome constantly exchanging information. While the gut cannot replace the brain, keeping it healthy through a fibre-rich diet, regular exercise, stress management, and balanced lifestyle habits may benefit both digestive and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.