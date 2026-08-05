The daily commute, crowded elevators, shared workstations, air-conditioned meeting rooms and office pantries can all become hotspots for infections during the monsoon. Add fluctuating temperatures, damp clothes, poor ventilation and frequent close contact with colleagues, and the rainy season becomes an ideal time for viruses, bacteria and fungi to spread. India already bears a significant burden of seasonal infectious diseases. According to data reported through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the country recorded more than 17 million cases of major water-borne diseases between 2021 and 2025, including acute diarrhoeal disease, typhoid, hepatitis A & E, cholera and leptospirosis.

While many people associate monsoon illnesses with mosquito bites or contaminated water, experts say workplaces are often overlooked as places where respiratory viruses, stomach infections and even eye infections spread rapidly through close contact and shared surfaces.

Here's a closer look at eight illnesses that can spread more easily among office-goers and the precautions that can reduce your risk.

1. Influenza (Seasonal Flu)

Cause

Influenza viruses

How it spreads in offices

Coughing and sneezing

Poorly ventilated meeting rooms

Shared desks and elevators

Close conversations

Symptoms

Sudden fever

Body ache

Sore throat

Cough

Fatigue

Prevention

Wash hands frequently

Stay home if you have fever

Improve indoor ventilation

Consider annual influenza vaccination, especially if you're older or have chronic illnesses

2. COVID-19

Although no longer a public health emergency, SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate and can cause seasonal surges.

Symptoms

Fever

Sore throat

Cough

Fatigue

Loss of smell or taste (less common than before)

Prevention

Stay home when ill

Improve ventilation

Wear a mask if symptomatic

Keep vaccinations up to date

3. Viral Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye)

One infected colleague touching shared surfaces can facilitate conjunctivitis transmission if others then touch their eyes.

Symptoms

Red eyes

Watering

Irritation

Swollen eyelids

Eye discharge

Prevention

Avoid touching your eyes

Wash hands regularly

Do not share towels or cosmetics

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Also Read: Doctors Are Reporting A Spike In Viral Fever, Influenza-Like Illnesses: Symptoms To Watch Out For

4. Viral Gastroenteritis

Office pantries and shared lunches can become sources of norovirus and other infections if food hygiene is poor.

Symptoms

Loose stools

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

Fever

Dehydration

Prevention

Wash hands before eating

Avoid stale food

Drink safe water

Clean shared kitchen areas regularly

5. Common Cold

Unlike influenza, the common cold is usually milder but highly contagious.

Symptoms

Sneezing

Runny nose

Mild cough

Nasal congestion

Prevention

Maintain hand hygiene

Avoid touching your face

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean keyboards, phones and desk surfaces

6. Fungal Skin Infections

Unlike respiratory infections, fungal infections don't spread through office air-but damp clothes, sweaty shoes and humid weather increase the risk.

Symptoms

Itching

Ring-shaped rashes

Redness

Peeling skin

Prevention

Keep feet dry

Change wet socks promptly

Wear breathable footwear

Avoid sharing towels or gym equipment

7. Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD)

Often thought of as a childhood illness, adults can also become infected, especially parents exposed to infected children.

Symptoms

Fever

Mouth ulcers

Rash on hands and feet

Prevention

Wash hands thoroughly

Avoid close contact with infected individuals

Disinfect shared surfaces

8. Leptospirosis

This infection doesn't spread from colleagues, but monsoon commuting increases exposure to leptospirosis. Walking through floodwater contaminated with the urine of infected rodents can transmit the bacteria. Offices in flood-prone cities may see more cases after heavy rains.

Symptoms

High fever

Severe muscle pain (especially calves)

Headache

Red eyes

Vomiting

Jaundice in severe cases

Prevention

Avoid walking through floodwater where possible

Wear waterproof footwear

Clean cuts immediately

Seek medical attention if fever develops after floodwater exposure

Leptospirosis remains a significant monsoon concern in India, particularly after flooding and waterlogging.

Also Read: Monsoon Fever? Here's How Doctors Tell A Cold From Dengue Or Typhoid

Office Habits That Increase Your Risk

Many infections spread because of everyday workplace behaviours, including:

Eating lunch at your desk

Sharing water bottles or cutlery

Touching your face after using shared equipment

Poor ventilation in meeting rooms

Coming to work despite fever or diarrhea

Not disinfecting phones, keyboards and mice

How To Stay Healthy At Work This Monsoon

Simple habits can significantly reduce your risk:

Wash your hands with soap or use alcohol-based sanitiser regularly

Keep your workstation clean

Stay hydrated and eat freshly prepared meals

Avoid sharing personal items

Dry wet shoes and socks promptly after commuting

Open windows where possible to improve airflow

Stay home if you develop a fever or other contagious symptoms

The monsoon transforms offices into ideal environments for many infections, not because rain itself causes illness, but because crowded indoor spaces, poor ventilation, damp conditions and shared surfaces make it easier for germs to spread. While illnesses such as influenza, conjunctivitis and viral gastroenteritis can pass from person to person in the workplace, others like fungal infections and leptospirosis are linked to humid conditions and monsoon commuting. The good news is that many of these illnesses are preventable. Practising good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, improving ventilation and seeking early medical care for persistent symptoms can go a long way in protecting both individual and workplace health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.