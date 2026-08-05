Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his powerful performances in films like Ghajini, died on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm while undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 74. According to reports, Rawat was initially admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai before being shifted to a specialised cancer hospital in Bhiwandi around 10 days ago for further treatment. Actor Yashpal Sharma paid tribute to Rawat through an emotional post on Instagram, remembering him as a talented performer and a warm human being. His death has brought attention to an important health question: Does the risk of cancer increase as we grow older? While advancing age is one of the strongest risk factors for many cancers, oncologists stress that ageing alone does not mean a person will inevitably develop the disease.

Why Does Cancer Become More Common With Age?

According to Dr. Saphalta Baghmar, Professor and Program Head, Medical Oncology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, age certainly increases the likelihood of developing cancer, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. "A significant health issue has once again come to light with the death of famous actor Pradeep Rawat. I'm often asked if becoming older inevitably increases one's risk of developing cancer. Age certainly raises danger, but it does not make cancer inevitable," she says.

She explains that throughout life, our body's cells continuously divide and repair themselves. During this process, small genetic mistakes can occur. "Our cells have had more opportunities to develop genetic harm as we age. Even though our body repairs damaged DNA daily, these processes eventually lose their effectiveness. Simultaneously, our immune system loses its ability to recognize and destroy abnormal cells before they become cancer," she adds. As these genetic changes accumulate over decades, the chances of abnormal cells multiplying into cancer gradually increase.

Cancer Is Usually A Result Of Years Of Exposure

Experts say cancer rarely develops overnight. Instead, it often results from the combined effect of lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors acting over many years. Dr. Baghmar explains, "Cancer is rarely the consequence of a single incident. It typically results from years or even decades of exposure to things like alcohol, smoking, poor nutrition, obesity, air pollution, infections, UV radiation, and persistent inflammation." These repeated exposures can gradually damage DNA, making it more likely for cancerous cells to develop later in life.

Biological Age Matters Too

One important misconception is that everyone of the same age carries the same cancer risk. Dr. Baghmar points out that biological ageing is different from chronological ageing. She adds, "I remind people that biological ageing is distinct from chronological ageing. Depending on their lifestyle, family history, level of physical activity, quality of sleep, and general metabolic health, two 74-year-olds may have significantly different cancer risks." Someone who exercises regularly, maintains a healthy weight, avoids tobacco, eats a balanced diet, and undergoes regular health check-ups may have a lower cancer risk than someone with multiple unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Lifestyle Choices Still Matter

Although age cannot be changed, several risk factors remain within an individual's control. Doctors recommend:

Avoiding tobacco in all forms

Limiting alcohol consumption

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein

Exercising regularly

Protecting the skin from excessive UV exposure

Staying up to date with recommended vaccinations

Managing chronic illnesses

Undergoing age-appropriate cancer screening

These measures can reduce the risk of several common cancers.

Never Ignore Warning Signs

One of the biggest reasons cancer is diagnosed late in older adults is because symptoms are often dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Dr. Baghmar cautions against this, "One common error I observe is people writing off warning signs as 'just old age.' Never disregard persistent weight loss, unusual exhaustion, blood in the urine or stool, a persistent lump, difficulty swallowing, or a cough lasting longer than three weeks." Other symptoms that deserve medical evaluation include:

Persistent pain

Changes in bowel or bladder habits

Unexplained bleeding

New skin changes

Persistent hoarseness

Loss of appetite

Night sweats

While these symptoms do not always indicate cancer, early evaluation can significantly improve outcomes if cancer is detected.

Why Early Detection Matters

Many cancers are highly treatable when diagnosed at an early stage. Screening programmes and timely medical evaluation can detect certain cancers before symptoms even appear. Further, Dr Siddhesh Trymbake (Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist) TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, says, "the treatment plan depends on the type, stage, and location of the cancer, as well as the patient's overall health. The treating doctor will determine the most appropriate course of treatment based on these factors.In some cases, cancer may return even after successful treatment. This is known as a recurrence or relapse. Therefore, regular follow-up visits, screening tests, and medical check-ups are essential to detect any recurrence or new symptoms at an early stage and ensure timely medical intervention.With early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and regular follow-up care, many people with cancer can lead healthy, active, and fulfilling lives." Depending on age and individual risk factors, doctors may recommend screening for:

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer (for eligible smokers)

Prostate cancer in selected individuals

Early diagnosis often allows for less aggressive treatment and improves survival rates.

Growing Older Doesn't Mean Cancer Is Inevitable

As life expectancy increases, more people are living into their seventies and eighties. While cancer becomes more common with advancing age, experts emphasise that it should never be considered an unavoidable consequence of ageing. Dr. Baghmar concludes, "Growing older is not a diagnosis, but rather a privilege. Although cancer is more prevalent as people age, it is not an inevitable aspect of growing older. Our most effective strategies for lowering cancer-related fatalities continue to include prevention, prompt screening, leading a healthy lifestyle, and paying attention to your body's warning signals."

The death of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat is a reminder that cancer remains one of the leading health challenges, particularly among older adults. While advancing age increases the risk because genetic damage accumulates over time and the immune system gradually weakens, lifestyle choices continue to play a major role. Regular screening, avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and never ignoring persistent symptoms can improve the chances of early detection and successful treatment. Growing older may raise cancer risk, but it does not mean cancer is inevitable

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.