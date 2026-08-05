Sweet potato or Sharkandi has become famous for its high nutritional value as it is considered to be high in vitamin A. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have pinpointed that sweet potatoes can provide several times the required levels of vitamin A that your body needs. Besides being dense in vitamin A, sweet potatoes contain complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, beta-carotene, potassium, vitamin C, and low levels of fat. The actual flesh of the sweet potato is rich in a provitamin known as beta-carotene. This is what actually forms the basis of vitamin A, and even a small medium sized sweet potato could provide this required dose. Those who need healthy vision, immunity, enhanced skin health, normal growth, and developmental nutritional needs should be eating sweet potatoes regularly.

How Much Vitamin A Is Actually In A Sweet Potato?

The exact nutritional profile of sweet potatoes, as stated in the European Food Research and Technology Journal, is as follows:

The density of beta-carotene that converts into vitamin A when your body needs it.

Even those who are deficient in vitamin A need to eat sweet potatoes in moderation.

The nutritional density in sweet potatoes is based on recommendations that are also known as Retinol Activity Equivalents (RAE).

A medium-sized sweet potato provides 961 mcg RAE of vitamin A, which is more than the 100% of the daily requirement needed by most adults.

Why Is Sweet Potato So Rich In Vitamin A?

The plant pigment known as beta-carotene is behind the vitamin A density in sweet potatoes. There are various forms of sweet potatoes that have varying levels of vitamin A depending on their nutritional composition. Orange, purple, and white sweet potatoes have slight differences in their vitamin A density, and these figures are as follows:

Orange sweet potatoes contain very high vitamin A content among all varieties.

Purple sweet potatoes contain anthocyanins, which make the vitamin A levels very low compared to orange sweet potato varieties.

White varieties contain the least vitamin A as they have little to no carotenoid pigment.

5 Science-Backed Benefits Of Vitamin A From Sweet Potatoes

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and British Journal of Nutrition have highlighted that the nutrient-density of vitamin A is helpful in boosting eye health, immunity, healthy skin, reproductive health, and it also contains a potent dose of antioxidants.

Supports Eye Health

The high concentration of vitamin A in sweet potatoes is responsible for boosting normal vision, night vision, and maintaining the cornea, which is the eye's protective outer layer. Vitamin A is necessary for rhodopsin, a light-sensitive pigment in the retina whose deficiency can lead to night blindness.

Strengthens Immunity

The levels of vitamin A need to be balanced, as it is responsible for innate and adaptive immunity. The deficiency of this vitamin can increase the risk of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Those who have immunity issues should focus on their nutritional intake and make sweet potatoes a part of their diet in rotation.

Promotes Healthy Skin

The Dermato-Endocrinology Journal pinpoints that vitamin A in sweet potatoes can help with skin cell growth and repair. The derivatives from vitamin A (retinoids) help regulate skin cell growth and increase the health of the skin barrier.

Supports Reproductive Health

Vitamin A density in sweet potatoes can help support reproductive health as it converts to Retinoic acid (the active form of vitamin A) that is responsible for improving reproductive health markers. The main aspects that can benefit from the high density of vitamin A are ovarian function and reproductive tissue development.

Acts As An Antioxidant

Sweet potatoes have many health benefits, out of which protection against oxidative stress can prove extremely helpful. The rise of pollution, contamination risks, and environmental degradation can increase oxidative stress on the body's organs. By choosing healthy dietary options such as sweet potatoes, you can offer your internal system some protection.

Can You Get Too Much Vitamin A From Sweet Potatoes?

According to the USDA ( United States Department of Agriculture), it has been documented that toxicity from sweet potatoes is extremely rare, as the body regulates how much vitamin A it needs from the beta-carotene in the vegetable. If you eat too much sweet potato, then you could suffer from digestive discomfort due to excess amounts of fibre in the vegetable.

Best Ways To Eat Sweet Potatoes To Preserve Nutrients

Sweet potatoes need to be eaten in a manner that could preserve its nutrients, and you can do so by :

Baking

Steaming

Roasting

Pairing with healthy fats for better carotenoid absorption

Sweet potatoes' nutritional profile makes them a beneficial root vegetable that needs to be eaten in moderation. But if you are consuming it in the wrong form, then your body may not benefit from it.

Who Should Add More Sweet Potatoes To Their Diet?

Sweet potatoes should be eaten by everyone as they have many health benefits and can nourish your internal system greatly. To balance their dose, your diet is key. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains, " Boiled sweet potatoes are healthy, and longer boiling may lower their glycaemic index while increasing resistant starch, a type of fibre that supports beneficial gut bacteria and has less impact on blood sugar levels." Those who are :

Children

Older adults

Vegetarians

People with low vegetable intake need to eat sweet potatoes in their diet.

Purple sweet potatoes contribute about 400% of the daily vitamin A requirement. You can make use of this root vegetable in smart ways to help you become healthier from the inside out.

Also Read: Orange Vs Purple Sweet Potato: Which One Is Healthier?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.