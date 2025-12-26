6 Healthy Ways To Consume Sweet Potatoes This Winter

Sweet potatoes are one of the comforting winter foods that are delicious yet nutritious. They are often roasted over an open flame, which gives them a smoky flavour and a soft texture. Most people enjoy them as a snack with a bit of salt, spices, and lemon. Despite their sweet taste, sweet potatoes are highly nutritious. They are well-packed with a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, and manganese. Studies also indicate that sweet potatoes may have anticancer properties and can help promote immune function.

Health benefits of sweet potatoes

Here are some health benefits of this sweet, starchy root vegetable:

1. Nutritionally-rich

Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamins A and C, potassium, and dietary fibre, which can help support overall health. They also contain vitamin B6, manganese, and niacin.

2. High in antioxidants

The vibrant orange colour of sweet potatoes indicates the presence of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that supports immune function and skin health.

3. Gluten-free

They are naturally gluten-free, making them a great option for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

4. Support digestion and gut health

Sweet potatoes contain two types of fibre- soluble and insoluble. This high fibre content aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation.

5. May help boost eye health

The antioxidants and vitamins in sweet potatoes can help protect against age-related vision problems.

6. Boost immunity

With their high vitamin C content, sweet potatoes can help strengthen the immune system.

Healthy ways to have sweet potatoes this winter

To incorporate sweet potatoes into a winter diet healthily, here are some suggestions:

1. Sweet potato chaat

Take a roasted or boiled sweet potato and cut it into small pieces after removing the peel. Sprinkle some rock salt and lemon juice to add a tangy flavour.

You can also combine boiled sweet potatoes with diced onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chaat masala for a flavourful snack.

2. Soups

Blend boiled sweet potatoes into a creamy soup with spices like ginger and turmeric for a warming dish.

3. Curries

Add sweet potato cubes to vegetable curries, enhancing the flavour and texture, and adding a sweet element to the dish.

4. Baked dishes

Create a layered sweet potato casserole with herbs and a topping of nuts for added crunch and nutrition.

5. Smoothies

You can cook and freeze sweet potato chunks, then blend them into smoothies for added creaminess and nutrition.

6. With ghee and jaggery

Take boiled sweet potato with some ghee and jaggery, mash together, and enjoy warm. However, be mindful of your sugar intake and use jaggery in moderation.

By including sweet potatoes in these ways, you can enjoy their numerous health benefits while adding variety to your winter meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.