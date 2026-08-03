Snacking is an inevitable part of everyone's diet. It is crucial for several reasons. First, it helps maintain energy levels throughout the day. Instead of letting hunger build up, snacking wisely can prevent overeating at mealtimes and aid better portion control. However, it is of utmost importance to choose healthy snacks for overall health and well-being. Choosing healthy snacks can help you incorporate more nutrients into your diet, such as fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Unlike sugary or highly processed snacks, healthy options can stabilise blood sugar levels, improve focus, and provide sustained energy without the crash that often comes from unhealthy choices. Healthy snacks also help satisfy cravings in a nutritious way, supporting weight management and overall health.

Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist, recently took to Instagram and shared some of her favourite snacking options. "As an oncologist, these are some healthy snacks I munch on," she wrote in the post.

"As an oncologist, I believe everyday snacking should be simple, minimally processed, and nutrient-dense. It's not about snacking more - it's about choosing better whenever you do," she added.

Oncologist shares 7 favourite snacks

Dr. Vishwani listed the following snacks:

1. Roasted edamame beans

Edmame beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre, which can help keep you feeling full. They are a complete plant protein, meaning they deliver all nine essential amino acids. Edamame beans also contain several other essential nutrients.

2. Homemade masala roasted peanuts

Peanuts are packed with healthy fats, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. The homemade masala adds flavour without excess sugars or preservatives found in many store-bought snacks. Peanuts are also rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like resveratrol, which lower bad cholesterol when eaten in moderation.

3. Roasted seed mix

Seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, or flax provide a wealth of nutrients, including anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants. This mix can promote heart health, support skin health, and may even support weight management.

4. Roasted makhana

Makhana is low in calories and high in protein and fibre. Makhana is naturally low in sodium and fat, making it perfect for weight management. They are also rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress in the body. Roasted makhanas can help satisfy crunchy cravings without excess calories.

5. Roasted lemon chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fibre. The combination of complex carbohydrates and slow-digesting fibre ensures a steady release of glucose into your bloodstream. Roasting them with lemon adds a zesty flavour and can enhance your intake of vitamin C.

6. Overnight soaked rolled oats with unsweetened chocolate powder and dates

This combination offers sustained satiety and promotes gut health. Whole grains from oats are great for digestion and heart health. Beta-glucan fibre from oats lowers cholesterol, while dates provide natural iron and unsweetened cocoa delivers mood-boosting antioxidants.

7. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a whole grain and can be a low-calorie snack if prepared without heavy butter or oil. It's high in fibre, which can aid digestion and help you feel full, while offering a satisfying crunch.

"These are some of the snacks I reach for whenever I feel like munching. Most of them are homemade. The only exceptions are edamame and popcorn, which I enjoy occasionally," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Incorporating these healthy snacks into your diet can enhance nutrition, provide energy, and support overall wellness, making it easier to maintain a balanced and satisfying eating plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.