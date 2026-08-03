Actor and cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal has opened about the emotional turmoil she experienced after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Speaking candidly about her initial reaction, she admitted that she first believed there had been a mistake in her reports. As the reality of her diagnosis sank in, she even considered whether she could overcome cancer naturally by changing her diet and reducing stress before realising that delaying medical treatment was not an option. "When I came to know about it for the first time, my first reaction was that there must have been a mistake. I thought that if I decided that I would cure cancer without any treatment, by cleaning my diet and reducing my stress levels. But I think the actual reality hits when you understand that cancer is not a joke. And the first thing is that you have to save your life. And you can't do these experiments at that time," she shared. Her experience reflects a thought that crosses the minds of many people after a cancer diagnosis. The idea of avoiding surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation in favour of natural remedies can seem appealing, especially given the overwhelming amount of information available online. However, oncologists emphasise that while healthy lifestyle habits are valuable, they should support not replace evidence-based cancer treatment.

Can Diet And Lifestyle Alone Cure Cancer?

According to Dr. Akhila Bomma Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, many patients explore alternative therapies soon after learning they have cancer. "When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, they tend to try anything and everything, including natural remedies, diets, supplements, and even alternative therapies to seek that much-needed relief. A well-balanced diet, exercise, stress management through yoga and meditation, and good sleep can certainly improve overall well-being during treatment. However, these are supportive measures and cannot cure cancer," Dr Reddy adds. She explains that cancer cells cannot simply be eliminated through dietary changes, exercise, or herbal remedies. "There is no scientific evidence proving that natural remedies, diet, or exercise alone can cure cancer. These approaches should never replace medical treatment," he says.

Why Delaying Treatment Can Be Dangerous

One of the biggest concerns among cancer specialists is that patients may postpone proven treatments while trying unproven alternatives. Cancer often progresses over time. In many cases, delaying treatment can allow the disease to grow, spread to other organs, or become more difficult to manage. What may have been treatable at an earlier stage could require more intensive therapy later. Doctors therefore encourage patients to begin recommended treatment as soon as possible after diagnosis while simultaneously adopting healthy lifestyle habits to support recovery.

Why Every Cancer Needs A Personalised Treatment Plan

Cancer is not a single disease. Treatment depends on several individual factors, including:

Type of cancer

Stage of the disease

Size and location of the tumour

Whether it has spread

The patient's age and overall health

Genetic and molecular characteristics of the tumour

Because every case is different, doctors create personalised treatment plans that may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these approaches.

Can Healthy Habits Still Help During Cancer Treatment?

Although they cannot eliminate cancer, healthy lifestyle practices can play an important supportive role throughout treatment and recovery. Experts say patients may benefit from:

Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet

Staying physically active as advised by their healthcare team

Getting adequate sleep

Managing stress through relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga

Staying hydrated

Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol

These habits may help improve energy levels, maintain muscle strength, support immunity, and enhance quality of life during treatment.

Be Careful With Supplements And Herbal Remedies

Many patients also turn to herbal medicines, nutritional supplements, or traditional remedies after a cancer diagnosis. However, Dr. Reddy cautions that these products are not always harmless. Some supplements and herbs may interfere with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or other cancer medicines. Others may increase the risk of side effects or reduce the effectiveness of treatment. For this reason, patients should always discuss any supplements or alternative therapies with their oncologist before using them.

The Emotional Side Of A Cancer Diagnosis

Feelings of denial, fear, confusion, and disbelief are common after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Many people initially search for less invasive ways to manage the disease before accepting the need for medical treatment. Mental health support, counselling, and open conversations with healthcare providers and loved ones can help patients navigate this difficult period and make informed decisions based on evidence rather than fear. Chhavi Mittal's honest reflection highlights a thought process that many cancer patients experience after diagnosis. While improving diet, reducing stress, exercising, and getting enough sleep are all valuable for overall health, they are not substitutes for scientifically proven cancer treatments. Experts stress that early diagnosis, timely medical care, and following a personalised treatment plan offer the best chance of controlling cancer and improving outcomes. Lifestyle changes can support recovery, but delaying or avoiding treatment in favour of unproven remedies may allow the disease to progress and become harder to treat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.