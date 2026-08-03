A recent recall of certain eye drops by Sun Pharma following concerns over potential microbial contamination has once again highlighted an issue many people rarely think about: can contaminated eye drops harm your eyesight? While eye drops are widely used to treat dry eyes, allergies, infections and glaucoma, they are applied directly onto one of the body's most delicate organs. If the solution becomes contaminated with bacteria or fungi, it can introduce harmful microorganisms into the eye, potentially causing infections that range from mild irritation to severe corneal damage.

Although such cases remain uncommon, experts say they should never be ignored. The eyes have limited defence against pathogens introduced directly onto their surface, making proper handling and storage of eye drops essential. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), microbial keratitis and other ocular infections can progress rapidly if left untreated, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Parul Maheshwari Sharma, Principal Director, Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, explains how contamination occurs, who is at greater risk, and whether delayed treatment can result in permanent vision loss.

How Do Eye Drops Become Contaminated?

Eye drops are manufactured under strict sterile conditions. However, contamination often occurs after the bottle has been opened. According to Dr Sharma, "Contamination may occur if the dropper tip touches the eye, fingers or any other surface, allowing bacteria or fungi to enter the bottle. Using expired eye drops or products that have not been stored properly can also increase the risk."

This is consistent with research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), which has shown that microbial contamination of multi-dose eye drop bottles is a recognised problem in both hospitals and home settings. Studies have found contamination rates ranging from 2% to more than 30%, depending on usage practices, bottle design and storage conditions.

People who wear contact lenses, have undergone recent eye surgery, or have weakened immune systems may face a higher risk of developing serious infections.

Can Contaminated Eye Drops Cause Permanent Eye Damage?

The answer depends largely on how quickly the infection is recognised and treated. "Contaminated eye drops can cause serious eye infections that, if left untreated, may lead to lasting damage," says Dr Sharma.

When bacteria or fungi infect the cornea, the transparent front surface of the eye, they can cause infectious keratitis, an ophthalmic emergency. According to the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Ophthalmology, untreated keratitis may result in:

Corneal ulcers

Permanent corneal scarring

Reduced vision

Vision loss

In severe cases, blindness

Fortunately, lasting damage remains relatively uncommon when patients seek prompt medical care. "Although permanent damage is uncommon when infections are treated early, ignoring symptoms or continuing to use contaminated eye drops can increase the risk of permanent eye injury and vision impairment," Dr Sharma explains.

Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Eye infections caused by contaminated eye drops often resemble conjunctivitis initially but can worsen rapidly.

Dr Sharma says symptoms may include:

Eye redness

Pain or discomfort

Swelling around the eye

Blurred vision

Excessive tearing

Sensitivity to light

Yellow, white or green discharge

A sensation that something is stuck inside the eye

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, increasing pain or worsening vision are particularly concerning signs that require urgent ophthalmic evaluation. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after using eye drops should stop using the product immediately and consult an ophthalmologist without delay.

What Should You Do If You Suspect Contaminated Eye Drops?

The first step is simple. "Doctors advise stopping the use of any suspected contaminated eye drops immediately and seeking medical attention if symptoms develop," says Dr Sharma.

Depending on the underlying cause, treatment may include:

Antibiotic eye drops for bacterial infections

Antifungal medications for fungal infections

Lubricating drops to protect the ocular surface

Close follow-up to monitor healing

In severe cases involving corneal ulcers, additional procedures or even corneal transplantation may become necessary if significant scarring develops. The American Academy of Ophthalmology emphasises that early diagnosis greatly improves outcomes and reduces the likelihood of permanent visual impairment.

How Can You Prevent Eye Drop Contamination?

Fortunately, most contamination is preventable with simple hygiene measures.

Dr Sharma recommends:

Wash your hands thoroughly before applying eye drops

Never allow the dropper tip to touch your eye, eyelids, fingers or any surface

Keep the bottle tightly closed after every use

Store eye drops according to the manufacturer's instructions

Never use expired eye drops

Discard preservative-free single-use vials immediately after opening

Avoid sharing eye drops with anyone else

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advises patients to follow product recall notices carefully and dispose of recalled eye drops immediately rather than continuing to use them.

Why Product Recalls Matter

Drug recalls involving eye drops are relatively rare but receive significant attention because sterile ophthalmic products bypass many of the body's normal protective barriers.

In recent years, several international recalls linked to microbial contamination have resulted in serious eye infections, including cases of permanent vision loss. These incidents have prompted regulators worldwide to strengthen manufacturing oversight and encourage consumers to remain vigilant about recall announcements.

The recent recall serves as a reminder that even medicines considered routine require safe handling after purchase.

Contaminated eye drops do not automatically lead to permanent vision damage, but they should never be taken lightly. Most infections can be treated successfully if recognised early. However, delaying medical attention or continuing to use contaminated products can allow infections to progress, increasing the risk of corneal scarring and vision loss.

Practising good hand hygiene, using eye drops correctly, replacing bottles when recommended, and paying attention to recall notices remain some of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect your eyesight. If you develop redness, pain, blurred vision or unusual discharge after using eye drops, stop using the product immediately and consult an eye specialist without delay.

Also Read: Sun Pharma Recalls Eye Drops In India After Contamination Scare

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.