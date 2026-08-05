In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at addressing menopause and mid-life women's health, the Karnataka government has unveiled plans to launch 'Ruthuthare', a comprehensive awareness programme that will eventually form part of a dedicated Women's Health Policy. The initiative seeks to improve awareness, early identification and access to care for women experiencing menopause, while also sensitising families and society about the physical and psychological changes associated with the phase.

Speaking to NDTV, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader said the state wants to become the first in India to introduce a dedicated Women's Health Policy, with menopause emerging as one of its key focus areas.

"We have health policies covering various sectors, but there is no dedicated Women's Health Policy. We want Karnataka to become the first state in India to introduce one, with a separate monitoring mechanism and an advisory committee comprising experts from the medical and social sectors," Khader said.

The minister said menopause remains one of the most neglected areas of healthcare despite affecting millions of women between the ages of 40 and 60.

"Many women experience hormonal changes, mood swings and psychological issues during menopause, but neither their families nor, in many cases, healthcare providers recognise these as menopause-related symptoms. Even medical education does not adequately cover this subject," he said.

As part of the programme, the Health Department will launch a statewide awareness campaign educating women about nutrition, exercise, sleep, lifestyle changes and self-care during menopause. The campaign will also focus on helping husbands and family members understand the emotional and behavioural changes women may experience during this phase.

Actor Ramya has been roped in as the ambassador for the initiative to encourage women to openly discuss menopause and seek timely support.

Karnataka is set to become the first state in India to bring menopause into its public health system.



Indian women reach menopause at around 46- nearly five years earlier than the global average of 51. Most go through it without ever being told what is happening to them.



Dr… pic.twitter.com/EU0PCW9xoJ — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) August 5, 2026

Khader said ASHA workers will play a central role in implementing the programme. They will be trained using a standardised checklist to identify menopause-related symptoms during routine house-to-house visits. The government will first train master trainers at the state level, who will then train district officials, taluk-level staff and eventually ASHA workers across Karnataka.

Initially, the programme will focus on awareness, household surveys and preventive care through lifestyle interventions. Women requiring further medical support will be identified and referred for treatment.

According to the minister, Karnataka has nearly 42 lakh women in the 40-60 age group, though only an estimated 10-15 per cent are expected to require medical intervention beyond lifestyle changes.

As a long-term goal, the government plans to establish dedicated Mid-Life Women Clinics in every district and taluk to provide counselling, specialised consultations and treatment for menopause-related health issues. The state is also exploring the procurement of DEXA scan machines for bone health assessment at a later stage.

Khader said the government also intends to commission research into why Indian women often experience menopause at a younger age than women in several other countries, examining factors such as diet, stress and workplace conditions.

The minister added that Karnataka may eventually recommend mandatory menopause awareness programmes in IT companies, garment factories and other large workplaces, while also encouraging employers to include menopause-related care in employee health packages.

Calling the initiative a first for both India and Asia, Khader said the Karnataka model could eventually be adopted nationwide. He said the state government plans to write to the Union Health Minister and the Prime Minister, urging them to consider implementing similar measures across the country.

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