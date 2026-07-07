The monsoon season makes stomach issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), worse. IBS is a disorder where the gut and brain axis is unable to function. The result is a range of symptoms such as stomach bloating and changes in bowel habits. There is no damage to the digestive tract, but flare-ups of IBS symptoms can occur. The disorder is sensitive to any possible triggers, erratic weather being one of them, as the gut absorbs the temperature change the most. IBS is classified as a functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder now, but in the past, it was referred to as IBS colitis, mucous colitis, spastic colon, nervous colon, and spastic bowel. The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases documents that patients with IBS should take special precautions when the weather is unpredictable. But to understand how the symptoms can worsen and cause a flare-up event is essential to control the discomfort.

Why Do IBS Symptoms Often Feel Worse During Monsoon?

According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, IBS symptoms such as stomach pain, bloating, and even stomach muscle contraction can trigger diarrhoea, constipation, or both. The changes in season can affect digestion, hydration, food choices, and stress levels, which collectively affect IBS symptoms. Stress and anxiety can trigger gut flare-ups.

Research published in the Journal of Physiology highlights that the gut and brain connection is broken when IBS is diagnosed. These can be further complicated by rising levels of stress and anxiety. The weather can trigger mood changes that can affect how much you eat and when you eat. This can take a toll on your compromised gut health that needs extra care when it is processing food.

The work-life stress levels can trigger changes in the gut that affect its functioning. This becomes even more complicated when anxiety is present, worsening IBS symptoms.

When your body is under stress, the resulting stress hormones that are secreted can alter gut motility and increase the chances of stomach discomfort.

Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director - Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, explains, " For those suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), the monsoon is not just about good weather; it also becomes a season of increased symptoms like bloating, abdominal discomfort, gas, diarrhea, constipation, or sudden urges for the toilet."

He adds, "Although the monsoons do not directly lead to IBS symptoms, there are many seasonal reasons that can worsen the condition of an already vulnerable digestive system."

Also Read: Why Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnosed More Commonly In Women Than In Men?

Dehydration Can Worsen Constipation And Bloating

Research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that dehydration during the monsoon can trigger IBS symptoms. This happens as the body needs a base level of water to be able to function, as it is already compromised when it has IBS. Many people drink less water during the monsoon, which worsens this cyclic reaction.

People who have IBS can experience worsening constipation and bloating during the monsoon season. Here is what people with IBS experience when they are dehydrated:

Harder stools

Constipation

Stomach bloating

Sluggish digestion

Those with IBS need to monitor their water intake even when temperatures drop.

Altered Eating Habits During Monsoon May Upset the Gut

When people change their eating habits, the effect on IBS can be felt. The gut is a delicate ecosystem that needs balance, and altered eating habits can negatively affect it. During the monsoon season, people consume fried snacks, and their street food consumption also rises, triggering an IBS flare-up. Alongside this, consuming an excess amount of tea or coffee and a reduced intake of fruits can disrupt the gut.

One of the most harmful habits that causes harm to those with IBS is irregular meal timings.

All of the above reasons can trigger an IBS flare-up, as dietary changes can also trigger gas, diarrhea, and stomach discomfort.

Monsoon Infections Can Trigger Digestive Distress

Research published in Clinical Infection in Practice suggests that monsoon infections can trigger digestive distress in people who have IBS.

Monsoon gut infections, such as viral gastroenteritis, food poisoning, contaminated water, and certain bacterial infections, can cause an IBS flare-up.

People with IBS may experience:

More severe diarrhoea than they already have when an IBS episode hits them.

Prolonged gut sensitivity can increase as IBS triggers multiple symptoms at once.

Post-infectious IBS flare-ups are common as medications and resulting gut health upset take place together.

Circadian Rhythm Disruption May Affect Digestion

The monsoon season influences people's mood and eating habits, which affect their regular sleep cycle. When your sleep latency is affected, then the gut and brain communicate with each other, and negative side effects take hold.

When sleep schedules are altered, sunlight exposure and other internal and meal timings are unpredictable.

It can affect gut motility, hormone regulation, and bowel habits, which influence overall digestive functioning.

The internal clock, followed by the digestive system, runs on a schedule, and disruptions can worsen IBS symptoms in the most vulnerable people.

Signs Your Monsoon Digestive Problems May Be IBS-Related

Monsoon digestive problems may be related to IBS if you are experiencing these symptoms:

Recurring abdominal pain that doesn't go away with antacids.

Relief after bowel movements signals a possible gut health issue.

Frequent bloating is another sign that your gut is struggling.

Alternating constipation and diarrhoea symptoms suggest possible digestive issues.

Symptoms worsening during stress are another sign that you need to pay attention to your digestion.

7 Ways To Manage IBS During Monsoon

IBS should be managed proactively during the monsoon, and consulting your primary care doctor is crucial. Here is what you need to practise to avoid an IBS flare-up:

Stay well hydrated.

Avoid contaminated food and water.

Limit the consumption of deep-fried snacks.

Stick to regular meal timings that align with your internal clock.

Prioritise sleep, as it is foundational to every bodily process.

Manage stress through yoga or meditation to take hold of your well-being.

Maintain a symptom and food diary to keep track of IBS symptoms.

Also Read: Your Gut Runs On A Body Clock: What Happens When You Eat At Random Hours

When Should You Consult A Gastroenterologist?

A gastroenterologist can help those with IBS, especially when they experience a flare-up of symptoms. These red-flag symptoms should send you to the doctor:

Blood in stool

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent vomiting

Severe dehydration

Fever with diarrhea

New symptoms after age 50

Weather changes during a monsoon can lead to an IBS flare-up as stress, dehydration, and dietary changes affect your body. By knowing when it happens and how to manage it, you can seek timely medical help for relief.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.