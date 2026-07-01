You may wonder whether changing their diet can help prevent Alzheimer's disease or slow memory decline. While researchers continue to investigate the connection, the current evidence suggests that no single food or supplement can prevent Alzheimer's. However, healthy eating patterns may support long-term brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Scientists believe diet may affect the brain in several ways. Certain foods may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are linked to Alzheimer's disease. Healthy eating may also improve cellular metabolism, reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles, and protect blood vessels that supply the brain.

Can Diet Influence Brain Health?

According to a study in Alzheimer's & Dementia journal, diet also influences several conditions that increase Alzheimer's risk, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Maintaining good cardiovascular health is increasingly recognised as an important way to support healthy brain ageing. Researchers are also exploring the role of the gut microbiome, the community of bacteria and other microorganisms in the digestive system, and how it may influence brain function and Alzheimer's risk.

Mediterranean Diet: The Most Studied Eating Pattern

The Mediterranean diet is one of the most researched diets for brain health. It focuses on:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Beans and legumes

Fish and seafood

Olive oil and other healthy fats

Nuts and seeds

Limited red meat, processed foods, and sweets

Several observational studies have linked greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet with slower cognitive decline and a lower risk of dementia. Brain autopsy research has also found fewer Alzheimer's-related changes, including amyloid plaques and tau tangles, among people who consistently followed this eating pattern. However, observational studies cannot prove cause and effect.

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What Is the MIND Diet?

The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet combines elements of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, which was originally designed to lower blood pressure. The MIND diet encourages:

Green leafy vegetables

Other vegetables

Berries

Whole grains

Beans

Fish

Olive oil

Nuts

It recommends limiting:

Butter

Cheese

Fried foods

Red meat

Sweets

Fast food

Several long-term observational studies have associated the MIND diet with slower cognitive decline and a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.

What Does Clinical Trial Evidence Show?

While observational studies have been encouraging, clinical trials have produced mixed results. One recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, involving about 600 older adults with a family history of dementia found that participants following the MIND diet experienced only modest improvements in cognition, similar to those achieved with mild calorie restriction.

These findings suggest that while healthy diets are beneficial for overall health, they may not independently prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Are Certain Foods Better for Brain Health?

Many foods have been studied for their potential cognitive benefits, including:

Leafy green vegetables

Blueberries

Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Turmeric (curcumin)

Green tea

Some research suggests that people who regularly eat leafy greens and fish experience slower cognitive decline. Laboratory studies have also found that compounds in green tea may interfere with tau protein aggregation. However, experts emphasise that no individual food has been proven to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Also read: Scientists Reprogram Brain Immune Cells To Fight Alzheimer's: Study

Do Vitamins or Supplements Help?

Despite widespread interest, current evidence does not support taking vitamins or supplements solely to prevent Alzheimer's disease. Researchers have studied:

Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA)

Vitamin B

Vitamin E

Ginkgo biloba

Multivitamins

Results have been inconsistent. Some recent studies found that daily multivitamins modestly improved memory and executive function in older adults, but these findings remain preliminary and require further confirmation. At present, no vitamin or dietary supplement is recommended specifically for Alzheimer's prevention.

What About the Ketogenic Diet and Intermittent Fasting?

Researchers are also studying whether other dietary approaches may influence brain health. Early studies suggest that:

The ketogenic diet may improve brain energy metabolism in some people.

Intermittent fasting and calorie restriction could affect insulin sensitivity and other biological pathways involved in ageing.

However, evidence remains limited, and these approaches are not currently recommended specifically for preventing Alzheimer's disease. Current research suggests that no single food, supplement, or diet can prevent Alzheimer's disease. However, maintaining a healthy dietary pattern, particularly one similar to the Mediterranean or MIND diet, may support overall brain health and could help lower the risk of cognitive decline when combined with regular exercise, good sleep, blood pressure control, diabetes management, and other healthy lifestyle habits. Scientists continue to study how nutrition, metabolism, the gut microbiome, and lifestyle interact to influence Alzheimer's risk, and more definitive answers are expected as ongoing clinical trials are completed.

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