"Omega-3 Is Non-Negotiable," Cardiologist Shares Right Dosage For Your Heart And Overall Health

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat that is essential for human health. Your body cannot make them from scratch, so you must get them from food or supplements. There are three main types: ALA (plants), EPA, and DHA (marine life). They are critical building blocks for your cells. Omega-3s are part of the membranes that surround every cell in your body. They provide the starting point for making hormones that regulate blood clotting, artery wall contraction, and inflammation. "If omega-3 were a person, it would win the best all-rounder. Omega-3 isn't just a supplement; it's a daily essential for your heart, brain, skin, and mood," says renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra.

Health benefits of omega-3 fatty

In an Instagram post, Dr. Chopra calls omega-3 "non-negotiable" for optimal health. Here's why

1. Keeps your heart strong

Omega-3 fatty acids are known to lower the production of triglycerides and increase their clearance from the blood. They reduce the production of inflammatory substances that lead to plaque buildup in arteries. Omega-3s can also help reduce blood pressure, promoting overall cardiovascular health.

2. Sharpens memory, focus and clarity

Your brain is about 60% fat, and Omega-3s make up a significant portion of that structure. DHA is highly concentrated in the brain's grey matter and is essential for neurotransmitter activity and neuron function. Higher intake of Omega-3 is linked to a reduced risk of age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.

3. Calms internal inflammation

Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help calm internal inflammation, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. They can also help reduce symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

4. Supports skin, eyes and glow

These fatty acids support skin health by promoting hydration, reducing acne, and enhancing overall skin appearance. They are also beneficial for eye health.

5. Stabilises mood and mental health

Omega-3s can have a positive impact on mental health by stabilising mood and potentially reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. It works by reducing brain inflammation and potentially increasing serotonin levels.

Dr. Chopra mentioned the following food sources:

Fatty fishes: Salmon, mackerel, sardines, and herring are excellent sources

Salmon, mackerel, sardines, and herring are excellent sources Flaxseeds: Ground flaxseeds are a rich plant-based source of omega-3s

Ground flaxseeds are a rich plant-based source of omega-3s Chia seeds: These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids.Walnuts: A great snack that provides a good amount of omega-3s

These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids.Walnuts: A great snack that provides a good amount of omega-3s Soybeans: Edamame and soybean oil are good plant-based sources

Edamame and soybean oil are good plant-based sources Spinach: While not as rich as others, spinach contributes to overall omega-3 intake

Dosage

"The general recommendation for omega-3 intake is about 250-500 mg per day," recommends Dr. Chopra. For specific health conditions, such as heart disease or inflammation, higher doses may be appropriate, but it's advisable to do this under medical supervision.

According to Dr. Chopra, for heart health, one may need "1000 mg per day", while individuals with inflammation may need "2000 mg per day or more." However, he has mentioned that higher doses should only be taken after consulting an expert.

Avoid if you take blood thinners or have a bleeding disorder

Best time to take- To improve absorption, it's best to take omega-3 supplements with a meal that contains fat, as this enhances the body's ability to utilise these fatty acids.

By understanding the importance of omega-3 fatty acids and incorporating them into your diet through various sources, you can help support overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.