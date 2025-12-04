Are You Eating Your Leafy Greens The Right Way? Nutritionist Explains 

Remember, as kids, when we used to make a fuss about eating vegetables and our mothers or grandmothers used to force-feed us? As we grew up, we understood their importance and made them a part of our diet. Vegetables, especially leafy greens, turned out to be the real superheroes. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, they are your body's best friend. But do you know that these edible plant leaves also come with antinutrients when not paired with fats? Nutritionist Loveneet Batra has now shed light on the matter, explaining why consuming only leafy greens may not help your body to absorb the nutrients completely.

‘Leafy greens are high in nutrients, but also high in antinutrients. Spinach, methi, moringa and amaranth are packed with calcium, iron, magnesium and antioxidants. But they also contain oxalates and phytates, compounds that bind minerals and block absorption. So yes, you ate greens, but your body did not fully use the nutrients,” she writes in her caption.

How Adding Healthy Fats Changes Everything

According to Lovneet Batra, healthy fats like sesame seeds, white butter, goat's cheese, ghee, or tahini (a Middle-Eastern pread made from ground sesame seeds) do two important things:

1. Boost Mineral Absorption

Fats slow digestion, which causes nutrients to stay longer in the gut. Additionally, minerals like calcium and iron are better absorbed.

2. Improve Fat-Soluble Vitamin Uptake

Leafy greens contain fat-soluble vitamins like A, K and E. Without fat, your body can't absorb them properly.

“This is why traditional Indian meals always pair greens with a fat source, such as palak with tadka, moringa with til and bathua with makhan. Science is finally explaining what tradition already knew,” adds the expert.

Easy Ways to Fix Your Leafy Greens

Add roasted sesame powder

Mix tahini into blanched greens

Add 1 tablespoon of white butter to hot leafy sabzis

Pair greens with goat cheese or homemade curd

Finish dishes with a fat-based tadka

So, the next time you serve yourself a plate of spinach, kale or lettuce, remember to pair it with a healthy fat on the side. Trust us, your body will thank you for it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.