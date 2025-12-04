Ashwagandha Benefits For Hair: How The Ayurvedic Herb Helps Hair Growth

Ashwagandha, or withania somnifera, is a powerful herb that Ayurveda recommends may be used for holistic health care. Ashwagandha is often referred to as Indian ginseng, and it also acts as an adaptogenic herb, which basically means that it helps the body respond to stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Traditional medicinal texts suggest that the specific compounds in ashwagandha can provide better sleep, and even boost fertility and sexual health. But what most people familiar with ashwagandha's health benefits may not know is that this Ayurvedic herb also promotes hair health.

Hair is a sign of personal identity, and certain factors such as stress, hormonal imbalance, and scalp inflammation can damage the hair quality. Ayurveda suggests that these major hair concerns that people have can be addressed by ashwagandha and its unique hair-care-boosting properties. ​Here's everything you need to know about how the herb acts as a superfood for hair growth.

​7 Powerful Benefits Of Ashwagandha For Hair Growth

1. Reduces Stress-Induced Hair Loss

One of the leading causes of hair loss is stress, which happens when the stress hormone is elevated. The stress hormone cortisol damages the strength of the hair follicles, which leads to hair loss. To remedy this, consuming ashwagandha can be beneficial. It effectively lowers cortisol, creating a healthy environment for follicles and facilitating hair growth. Consuming the recommended dosage of ashwagandha for stress-related hair loss can change the way people look at their hair in the mirror.

2. Balances Hormones For Healthy Hair

Ashwagandha acts as a hormone balancer for hair growth by regulating thyroid levels in the body. Along with balancing androgen (natural hormone) levels, these two aspects help in preventing hair thinning. Studies also prove that consuming ashwagandha can have a positive impact on ​​promoting healthy hair growth through its potential effects on hormone balance, stress response, and inflammation​. ​Hormones significantly influence hair growth, the hair cycle, and hair follicle structure. And any imbalances in the endocrine system can lead to various changes in hair growth.

3. Boosts Scalp Circulation

Ashwagandha improves blood flow to the scalp and delivers nutrients to the hair follicles. This helps improve the overall condition of the scalp, which is important for hair growth. It can be said that ashwagandha improves scalp health and positively impacts overall hair health.

Read More: Harvard Expert Reveals: 3 Surprising Benefits And Side Effects of Methi Dana (Fenugreek) Water For Hair Growth

4. Strengthens Hair Roots

The rich antioxidant profile of ashwagandha protects hair follicles from damage and breakage. This is one of the main causes of hair loss, as when the hair follicles are damaged, the normal breakage of hair becomes habitual. The main problem arises when new hair strands stop growing, but consuming a controlled amount of ashwagandha can strengthen hair roots.

5. Prevents Premature Greying

An excess amount of particulate matter in the air can introduce free radical damage to hair strands. This causes an increased amount of oxidative stress on hair, and this can even lead to premature greying. Ashwagandha has the ability to maintain the natural pigment of the hair, which helps preserve the appearance and health of hair. While genetics are considered a primary cause, environmental factors, deficiencies in trace elements like vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and calcium, stress, pollution, and poor diet are also implicated in premature greying among young Indians. In addition, sedentary lifestyles and irregular eating habits have also been significantly associated with this issue in Indians.

6. Enhances Hair Thickness And Shine

Most people are seeking ways to make their hair thick and make it shine and luscious. And consuming ashwagandha can definitely help, as the herb encourages natural oil production for glossy hair strands. We can say that a controlled and monitored consumption of ashwagandha for shiny, thick hair can boost the declining hair health of most people.

7. Supports Overall Hair Wellness

Ashwagandha has properties that reduce inflammation and scalp issues like dandruff, which is a common hair issue. Many people deal with dandruff due to seasonal changes, stress, or other lifestyle or environmental factors. This makes consuming ashwagandha a winter dietary staple for its scalp health-boosting capabilities.

Read More: Vitamin E Capsules For Hair Growth: Are These Effective? Doctor Answers

How to Use Ashwagandha for Hair?

Oral supplements : Capsules, powders, teas. But be cautious of figuring out the correct form and dosage after consulting a medical professional for monitored intake.

: Capsules, powders, teas. But be cautious of figuring out the correct form and dosage after consulting a medical professional for monitored intake. Topical application : Mix ashwagandha powder with a carrier oil like jojoba or shampoo, depending on the hair type, as every individual needs a different hair care regimen.

: Mix ashwagandha powder with a carrier oil like jojoba or shampoo, depending on the hair type, as every individual needs a different hair care regimen. DIY mask: Make a hair mask at home by combining ashwagandha powder with dermatologically tested aloe vera for hair, and combine it with a couple of drops of cold-pressed coconut oil. This ashwagandha hair mask can make a huge difference in hair texture, shine, and scalp health when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle choices.

Precautions And Side Effects Of Ashwagandha

Like every natural remedy, ashwagandha also has side effects for hair care. These can be:

Avoid excessive intake, as too much ashwagandha consumption can lead to gastrointestinal issues, liver and thyroid issues, and also drowsiness and sedation, along with many other issues.

Consult a doctor if pregnant, as the body is undergoing major internal hormonal changes during this process.

Studies document that people with autoimmune issues should be careful when consuming ashwagandha, as the immune system is already overactive and can mistakenly attack the body's own tissues. This stimulation can be detrimental and lead to serious complications.

For this purpose, topical application is generally safer. But only 20% is absorbed by the scalp when, in healthy individuals, consumption isn't harmful.

Ashwagandha has various benefits for hair growth, and it is known as a natural, holistic solution for hair health. To integrate it into the hair regimen is easy, and getting stress-free, strong hair can become a reality for many through this practice. Ayurvedic hair care tips.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

​Stephano Cedirian, Ludmila Prudkin, Juan Antonio Santana, Jaime Piquero-Casals, David Saceda-Corralo, Bianca Maria Piraccini, The exposome impact on hair health: non-pharmacological management. Part II, Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia, Volume 100, Issue 2, 2025, Pages 322-327, ISSN 0365-0596.

​Tandon, N., & Yadav, S. (2020). Safety and clinical effectiveness of Withania somnifera (Linn.) Dunal root in human ailments. Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

​Yerram C, Jillella A, Reddy V. Effects of Withania somnifera root extract serum application on hair health in healthy adults: A prospective, double-blind, randomised, parallel, placebo-controlled study. J Ayurveda Integr Med. 2023 Nov-Dec;14(6):100817. doi: 10.1016/j.jaim.2023.100817. Epub 2023 Nov 24. PMID: 38006746; PMCID: PMC10709127.

Lopresti, A., Smith, S., Malvi, H., & Kodgule, R. (2019). An investigation into the stress-relieving and pharmacological actions of an ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract: A randomised, double-blind, placebo …. Medicine.

​Factors Associated with Premature Hair Greying in a Young Indian ... (2006).

​Mishra, L., Singh, B. B., & Dagenais, S. (2000). Scientific basis for the therapeutic use of Withania somnifera (ashwagandha): a review. Alternative Medicine Review: A Journal of Clinical Therapeutics.