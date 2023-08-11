Rosemary For Hair Fall: Can This Herb Really Help Promote Hair Growth? Expert Explains

Rosemary should not be used in excess quantity

Hair fall is an extremely common issue that affects both men and women. This is why the internet is flooded with remedies and tricks that can help stop hair fall and boost hair growth. After aloe vera, methi, rice water and whatnot, the current internet sensation is rosemary. Many have shared their personal experiences on social media claiming that rosemary oil can help control hair fall and promote new hair growth. But is it effective or just another fad? In this article, let's analyse the properties of rosemary and how it contributes to better hair health.

Rosemary for hair fall: Is it really effective?

Rosemary is a healing herb that can offer several health benefits. It is commonly available in the form of essential oil. Rosemary essential oil improves circulation, promotes nerve growth and has anti-inflammatory properties. These three properties of rosemary make it an effective remedy for hair fall.

Lack of blood supply to hair follicles can cause hair to fall and disturb the hair growth cycle. Rosemary improves circulation and nerve growth which can ultimately enhance blood circulation to hair follicles.

The anti-inflammatory effect of rosemary also helps reduce scalp irritation, dandruff and itching.

Uncontrolled stress can lead to hair fall in both men and women

Dr Anil KV Minz, Senior Consultant - Dermatology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad explained the three mechanisms through which rosemary may help with hair growth. Here are the major takeaways:

1. Antioxidant properties: Rosemary contains compounds with antioxidant effects that can help protect the hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals, potentially promoting healthier hair follicles and hair growth.

2. Anti-inflammatory effects: Inflammation can contribute to hair loss, and rosemary has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation on the scalp, rosemary may create a healthier environment for hair growth.

3. Improved circulation: Some studies on animals have suggested that rosemary oil may increase blood flow to the scalp, which could potentially stimulate hair growth by improving nutrient and oxygen delivery to the hair follicles.

How to use rosemary for hair

You can dilute a few drops of rosemary essential oil in a carrier oil, such as coconut or jojoba oil. Massage this a few hours before washing your hair.

You can also use rosemary-infused water to beat hair fall. Boil some fresh rosemary springs in water and allow it to cool down. Use it as a final

"Regarding the quantity to use, exact recommendations for the amount of rosemary to use for hair growth are not available. It is important to note that undiluted essential oils can be irritating to the skin, so it is crucial to dilute them before use and perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any adverse reactions," Dr Minz added.

Also, rosemary should not be used in excess quantity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.