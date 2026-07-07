For many people, eating is guided more by work schedules, traffic, social commitments, or late-night screen time than by hunger. Breakfast is skipped because mornings are rushed, lunch gets delayed between meetings, and dinner often becomes the largest meal of the day, consumed just before sleep. While these habits have become increasingly common, the digestive system continues to function according to a biological rhythm that has evolved over thousands of years.

The gut has its own circadian clock, which works in close coordination with the body's central biological clock. This rhythm determines when digestive enzymes are released, how food moves through the stomach and intestines, how nutrients are absorbed, and even how the trillions of microorganisms living in the gut behave. When meal timings repeatedly fall out of sync with this internal rhythm, digestion becomes less efficient, and the effects gradually extend beyond the digestive tract.

Research over the past decade has shown that disruption of circadian rhythms is associated with a higher risk of obesity, insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Scientists have also observed that irregular eating patterns can alter the gut microbiome, a diverse community of bacteria that plays an important role in digestion, immunity and inflammation. As these beneficial microbes lose their natural rhythm, digestive function and overall health may also be affected.

The first signs of an unhealthy gut clock are often dismissed as routine digestive complaints. These may include:

Frequent acidity or heartburn

Bloating after meals

Indigestion

Constipation

Acid reflux

A feeling of heaviness after eating

Although these symptoms may appear mild initially, persistent disruption over months or years can contribute to chronic gastrointestinal disorders while also influencing metabolic health.

One of the most common habits contributing to this problem is consuming a heavy dinner shortly before bedtime. Digestion naturally slows during the night as the body prepares for rest. Large meals eaten at this time remain in the stomach for longer, increasing the likelihood of acid reflux, disturbed sleep, discomfort and poor digestion the following morning. Repeated episodes of nocturnal reflux may also increase the risk of inflammation in the food pipe, which requires medical evaluation when symptoms become frequent.

The timing of meals is proving to be almost as important as the quality of food itself. Eating at broadly consistent hours each day allows digestive hormones, enzymes and the gut microbiome to function in a coordinated manner. In contrast, constantly shifting meal timings force the digestive system to repeatedly adapt, reducing its efficiency over time.

Simple lifestyle measures can help restore this natural rhythm without requiring complicated interventions.

Some practical habits that support digestive health include:

Eating meals at regular times every day

Avoiding late night snacking wherever possible

Allowing sufficient time between dinner and bedtime

Prioritising seven to eight hours of quality sleep

Staying physically active on most days of the week

Including adequate fibre through fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes

Consuming fermented foods where appropriate as part of a balanced diet to support a healthy gut microbiome

These habits not only improve digestion but also help maintain healthier metabolic function and support the beneficial bacteria that contribute to immune health.

It is equally important to recognise symptoms that require medical assessment rather than repeated self-medication. Persistent acidity, abdominal pain, recurrent bloating, unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, blood in stools, or a lasting change in bowel habits should never be ignored. While many digestive complaints have straightforward explanations, similar symptoms can occasionally indicate more significant gastrointestinal diseases that benefit from early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Modern lifestyles make irregular eating almost inevitable for many individuals, but even small improvements in meal timing can have meaningful benefits for digestive health. The gut performs best when it follows a predictable routine. Giving the digestive system regular meal timings, sufficient overnight rest, and a balanced diet helps preserve its natural biological rhythm and supports long term gastrointestinal health.

(By Dr Anuj Pahuja, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fortis Hospital, Okhla)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.