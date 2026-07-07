Bryan Johnson, tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast, revealed that he has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG). Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "My stomach is eating itself." He also said that nearly "2-5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides." He explained that despite years of regular health checks, the condition remained hidden until stomach biopsies confirmed the diagnosis. According to Johnson, he had experienced low iron levels for more than a decade, but the underlying cause was not identified because AIG often develops silently without obvious symptoms. He also revealed that he had previously been diagnosed with autoimmune thyroid disease, suggesting that multiple autoimmune conditions can occur together. Johnson said that his current medical care focuses more on managing the disease.

In his post, he described how his team investigated several possible reasons for his persistent iron deficiency before finally discovering the real cause through an endoscopy and biopsy. He also noted that Autoimmune Gastritis may affect between 2% and 5% of people and could be more common because it is difficult to diagnose in its early stages. In his post, the 48-year-old wrote, "We now had a formal diagnosis. I have autoimmune gastritis AIG. My stomach is eating itself.

"So this was never one problem. It was three, linked to one another: the iron deficiency, the autoimmune gastritis driving it, and the autoimmune thyroid disease alongside it."

Bad news #1:



I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself.



Bad news #2:



2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides.



Good news:



I'm going to try and solve it. Will share all.



As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down… pic.twitter.com/EbJ8a916uS — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) June 30, 2026

What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?

Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG) is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the stomach's own cells, particularly the acid-producing cells. Over time, this damages the stomach lining, reduces stomach acid production, and affects the body's ability to absorb important nutrients such as vitamin B12 and iron. As the condition progresses, it can lead to chronic inflammation, stomach lining atrophy, anaemia, and in some cases, an increased risk of stomach cancer. The disease often develops slowly and may remain undetected for years because many people experience few or no symptoms in the early stages.

Symptoms Of Autoimmune Gastritis

The symptoms of AIG can vary from person to person. Some people have no symptoms at all, while others develop signs related to vitamin and mineral deficiencies rather than stomach problems.

Common symptoms include:

Persistent fatigue or weakness

Low iron levels or iron-deficiency anaemia

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Numbness or tingling in the hands and feet

Difficulty concentrating or memory problems

Nausea, bloating, or mild stomach discomfort

Loss of appetite

Pale skin or shortness of breath due to anaemia

Because these symptoms are common in many other conditions, diagnosing the condition can be challenging.

Who Is at Risk Of Developing The Disease?

Doctors do not know the exact cause of Autoimmune Gastritis, however, there are several factors that can increase the risk of developing AIG.

People with other autoimmune diseases, such as autoimmune thyroid disease, type 1 diabetes, or vitiligo

A family history of autoimmune disorders may increase the risk

Women and older adults

How Is It Diagnosed And Treated?

There is no single test that confirms Autoimmune Gastritis. Doctors usually rely on a combination of blood tests, vitamin B12 and iron levels, antibody testing, endoscopy, and stomach biopsies. Johnson in his tweet said that his diagnosis was confirmed only after biopsy samples were analysed, despite years of regular monitoring.

Although there is currently no cure for AIG, treatment focuses on managing its effects and preventing complications. Patients may need vitamin B12 injections or supplements, iron therapy if there's iron deficiency, and regular monitoring to detect changes in the stomach lining.

Can Autoimmune Gastritis Be Prevented?

There is no proven way to prevent Autoimmune Gastritis because it is an autoimmune condition. However, early diagnosis can help reduce complications. People who have persistent iron deficiency, unexplained anaemia, or other autoimmune diseases should discuss testing options with their healthcare provider.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.