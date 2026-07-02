Autoimmune diseases in women affect a significant number of women, causing a host of symptoms that can affect their lives. About 70% of women in India are dealing with some kind of autoimmune disease, which makes it important to pay attention to the signs. Autoimmune diseases start with vague symptoms that feel out of the ordinary but can progress to serious disorders if left unchecked. The early warning signs of autoimmune disease start with stress, burnout, ageing, or poor sleep quality. While these symptoms can be addressed individually, working on them holistically is necessary for long-term well-being. If you are able to recognise the early signs, it may not delay diagnosis. This also makes it important for women to seek the right specialists to help with the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Why Autoimmune Diseases Are Frequently Missed In Women

Autoimmune diseases are frequently missed in women, as the symptoms are momentary. They also overlap with stress and hormonal cycles, which makes the process of identifying the early signs of autoimmune diseases difficult. And women are known to normalise chronic symptoms that can harm their physical and mental health. Being continuously sick for a long duration can even take a toll on your social relationships while also damaging the long-term physical health parameters.

What Is An Autoimmune Flare-Up?

An auto-immune flare-up is an episode of symptoms that occurs when they are triggered due to a cause. The basic mechanism behind an auto-immune flare-up is that the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue for disease, and starts attacking it. The symptoms worsen temporarily during a flare-up. The triggers of the flare-up can be stress, a disrupted sleep cycle, and hormonal changes.

7 Vague Signs Women Shouldn't Ignore

1. Constant Fatigue That Doesn't Improve With Rest

The signs of an auto-immune flare-up can result in constant fatigue that doesn't improve with rest. If you are a woman who is experiencing constant fatigue, then you need to visit a medical professional and seek the right medical tests to rule out the possibility of an autoimmune disease.

Constant fatigue can affect you in the form of persistent exhaustion that can cause you to feel drained even after getting quality and deep sleep. This can take a toll on your daily functioning and ruin your sleep and how your immune system functions.

2. Brain Fog And Difficulty Concentrating

Research published by the Global Institute of Autoimmune Diseases says that brain fog and difficulty concentrating are possible with autoimmune diseases. The symptoms of experiencing brain fog can range from forgetfulness, poor focus, slower thinking, and mental fatigue.

3. Unexplained Joint Pain Or Stiffness

If you are waking up with joint pain or stiffness consistently, then your joints may be internally inflamed. The presence of inflammation, be it acute or chronic, can trigger an autoimmune flare-up which can result in recurring joint pain. If there is no injury, but the joint pain is persistent and consistent, then autoimmune disease may be to blame for it.

4. Frequent Low-Grade Fevers

If the frequency of low-grade fevers is normal, then your immune system may be misfiring. The attack of healthy tissue may be a sign that your immune cells are confused between healthy and unhealthy tissue. The recurring mild fevers without an infection are cause for alarm.

5. Digestive Issues That Keep Returning

If your digestive system is acting funny and causing you to experience bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, or discomfort, then you need to pay attention to your immune system. The gut and immune system are linked, as a misbalance in either can result in a possible cause for alarm.

6. Unusual Skin Changes Or Rashes

The skin is a mirror to what is going on underneath the surface; if you notice unusual skin changes or rashes that are not related to specific causes, then cause for concern arises. Any skin rashes on the face, photosensitivity, persistent dryness, and dry patches of skin indicate that your immune system is not functioning properly.

7. Hair Thinning Or Sudden Hair Loss

If you have undergone sudden hair loss that deviates from the norm of losing about 100 strands of hair per day, then you need to get your immune system checked. Hair thinning is another sign of a similar imbalance, as internal inflammation arising from thyroid-related autoimmune conditions can cause it.

Alopecia areata is a serious autoimmune disease that affects women, causing them to lose all hair and damage their self-esteem.

Also Read: Honey Singh Opens Up About Hair Loss During Bipolar Disorder Treatment: What Really Causes It?

Stress Symptoms vs Autoimmune Flare-Up

The immune system comprises immune cells that need a balance to function properly. The environment inside your body needs to be able to let them provide enough nutrition to function. Another aspect that is often confused with an auto-immune flare-up is stress. When stress becomes chronic due to constant exposure to stressful environments, certain signs can indicate an imbalance in how the body is functioning.

Signs Indicating Stress

Temporary fatigue

Sleep disturbances

Situational anxiety

Improvement after rest

Signs Indicating Autoimmune Disease

Recurring symptoms

Joint swelling

Rashes

Persistent inflammation

Multi-system involvement

Autoimmune Conditions Commonly Seen In Women

Autoimmune conditions that are often seen in women are lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, SjOgren's syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and psoriatic arthritis. All of these conditions don't have a cure, but their symptom flare-ups are managed as they affect how you function, your mobility, and your ability to live your life.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A medical specialist should be sought when symptoms are persistent. You need to be aware that if these symptoms last beyond a set duration, then medical intervention is necessary.

Lasting more than a few weeks, which indicates an immune system imbalance.

Keep recurring, as the root cause hasn't been addressed.

Affect multiple body systems at once, which can result in symptoms that leave you unable to get up from bed or even move.

Interfere with daily life as you go about your day.

Include unexplained weight changes, fevers, or swelling that you may experience.

How Autoimmune Diseases Are Diagnosed

Autoimmune diseases are diagnosed by looking at the complete patient history. From their medical history, genetic inclination, autoimmune antibody tests, inflammatory markers, and imaging. The diagnostic testing for the autoimmune system is vast and can get confusing, in which a specialist can help you.

Autoimmune diseases in women are underdiagnosed or caught too late, as the symptoms keep on progressing. Paying attention to the signs that your body is necessary to make sure your long-term physical and mental well-being is preserved.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.