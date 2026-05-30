Feeling tired after a long workday, poor sleep, travel, stress or physical exertion is a common experience. In most cases, rest helps restore energy levels. However, when exhaustion persists despite adequate sleep, affects concentration, interferes with routine activities and continues for weeks or months, it may point towards an underlying medical condition rather than a lifestyle issue. Among the many causes of persistent fatigue, neurological disorders are often overlooked. One such condition is Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

While MS is commonly associated with symptoms such as weakness, numbness or difficulty with balance, fatigue is often one of its earliest and most disabling manifestations. Unlike ordinary tiredness, neurological fatigue can appear suddenly and may not be linked to physical activity. Many people describe it as a complete lack of physical or mental energy that makes even simple daily tasks difficult. It can affect work performance, social interactions and overall quality of life.

Why Does Fatigue Occur In Multiple Sclerosis?

MS develops when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks myelin, the protective covering around nerve fibres. This damage disrupts the transmission of signals between the brain and different parts of the body.

As communication pathways become less efficient, the brain has to expend more effort to perform routine functions. Tasks that would normally require minimal energy may demand significantly greater neurological activity. Over time, this increased workload can contribute to profound fatigue.

Several factors may further worsen fatigue in people living with MS:

Ongoing inflammation within the nervous system

Sleep disturbances and poor sleep quality

Chronic pain

Mood disorders such as anxiety and depression

Side effects of certain medications

Heat sensitivity, which is frequently reported by people with MS

Fatigue is one of the most frequently reported symptoms among individuals diagnosed with MS worldwide. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly 80 percent of people with MS experience fatigue at some stage of the disease, and many identify it as the symptom that has the greatest impact on day to day functioning.

Fatigue Is Not Limited To Multiple Sclerosis

Persistent exhaustion can also occur in several other neurological conditions. These include:

Parkinson's disease

Stroke and post stroke recovery

Chronic migraine

Traumatic brain injury

Post viral neurological syndromes

Certain neuromuscular disorders

When fatigue occurs alongside other unexplained symptoms, medical evaluation becomes important.

Symptoms that should not be ignored include:

Numbness or tingling sensations

Weakness in the arms or legs

Blurred or double vision

Problems with balance or coordination

Memory difficulties

Persistent dizziness

Unexplained pain

Multiple Sclerosis affects an estimated 2.9 million people globally, according to the latest Atlas of MS report. Although it remains relatively less common than many other neurological conditions, delayed diagnosis continues to be a challenge because symptoms often appear gradually and may mimic other health concerns.

Recognising fatigue as a legitimate neurological symptom can help shorten the time between symptom onset and diagnosis. Earlier identification allows access to treatment strategies that may help reduce disease activity and improve quality of life.

Management often involves a combination of approaches including disease modifying therapies, physiotherapy, structured exercise programmes, energy conservation techniques, sleep optimisation and psychological support where required.

On World Multiple Sclerosis Day, greater awareness is needed around symptoms that are often dismissed or normalised. Fatigue is not always a reflection of a busy schedule, lack of motivation or inadequate rest. In some cases, it may be an early indication that the nervous system requires medical attention.

(By Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Noida)

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