A tingling sensation in the hand after waking up, unusual tiredness despite adequate rest, or occasional unsteadiness while walking are symptoms many young adults tend to dismiss. In a fast-paced world where long work hours, irregular sleep patterns and digital fatigue have become commonplace, these complaints are often viewed as temporary inconveniences rather than possible warning signs of an underlying neurological condition.

This tendency to overlook symptoms is particularly concerning because several disorders affecting the brain, spinal cord and nerves may begin with subtle signs. Among them is Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, disrupting communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

Globally, more than 2.9 million people are estimated to be living with Multiple Sclerosis, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. The disease is often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 years, making young adults one of the most affected groups.

One reason early symptoms are frequently ignored is that they can resemble everyday health concerns.

Common symptoms that are often dismissed include:

Persistent fatigue that does not improve with adequate rest

Numbness or tingling in the arms, legs, face, hands or feet

Problems with balance and coordination

Dizziness or unexplained episodes of unsteadiness

Blurred or double vision

Muscle weakness or stiffness

Difficulty concentrating or processing information

Fatigue, for example, is often attributed to professional commitments, academic pressures, inadequate sleep or prolonged screen exposure. Numbness in the limbs may be blamed on poor posture, sitting for extended periods or temporary nerve compression. Similarly, occasional imbalance may be dismissed as weakness, dehydration or stress.

Another challenge is that neurological symptoms do not always follow a predictable pattern. In conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, symptoms can appear, improve and then return weeks or months later. This intermittent nature may create a false sense of reassurance and delay medical evaluation.

Several social and psychological factors also contribute to delayed diagnosis.

Factors that commonly lead to neglect of symptoms include:

Lack of awareness about neurological diseases in younger age groups

The assumption that serious illnesses occur only in older adults

Fear of receiving a diagnosis of a chronic condition

Dependence on self-diagnosis through online information

Delaying medical consultations due to time constraints or financial concerns

Reassurance from friends or family that symptoms are stress related

The consequences of ignoring persistent neurological symptoms can be significant. Multiple Sclerosis is not generally considered a fatal disease, but delayed diagnosis can increase the risk of disability progression and impact mobility, vision, cognitive function and overall quality of life. Early recognition allows timely intervention, which can help reduce disease activity, manage relapses and preserve neurological function for longer periods.

At the same time, awareness should not translate into unnecessary alarm. Most episodes of fatigue, numbness or imbalance are not caused by Multiple Sclerosis. However, symptoms that persist, recur or gradually worsen deserve proper neurological assessment.

Certain warning signs warrant prompt medical attention:

Numbness affecting one side of the body

Visual disturbances lasting more than a few days

Repeated episodes of unexplained balance difficulties

Persistent weakness in the limbs

Symptoms that interfere with daily activities or work performance

Advances in neuroimaging, diagnostic testing and disease modifying therapies have significantly improved outcomes for individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Earlier detection often provides a wider range of treatment options and a better opportunity to slow disease progression.

For many young adults, the challenge lies not in recognising severe symptoms but in acknowledging subtle ones. When the brain and nervous system begin signalling that something is not right, paying attention to those early messages can make a meaningful difference.

(By Dr Vinit Banga, Director & HOD, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.