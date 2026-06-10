Mayim Bialik is an actress, neuroscientist, and author best known for her roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. Over the years, she has spoken about her health, body image issues, and personal wellness. Recently, Bialik shared a troubling experience with a GLP-1 medication, which is a type of drug used for diabetes management and weight loss. She shared her personal experience which highlighted the challenges that can sometimes happen with the usage of these weight loss drugs.

Bialik explained that she did not start taking a GLP-1 drug simply to lose weight. Instead, she hoped it might help with health issues that had affected her for years. Like several others, she trusted her doctor and was looking for a solution that could improve her quality of life. However, what followed was a difficult period marked by severe side effects that left her questioning whether the treatment was worth it.

Why Mayim Bialik Decided To Try A GLP-1 Drug

Bialik has been open about her long history with body image concerns and health struggles. In her experiential piece for The Free Press, Bialik explained that weight gain became a challenge after she started taking medication "to manage my moods" as a teenager. As the years passed, social pressures and changing health conditions added to those concerns.

She also revealed that she has lived with autoimmune issues for much of her adult life. According to Bialik, doctors suggested that GLP-1 medication might help address some of her symptoms. Although these drugs are widely known for helping people lose weight, they are sometimes considered for other health-related benefits as well. She wrote, "A few months ago, three separate doctors all suggested I try a GLP-1. Not because of the 20 postmenopausal pounds but because the drugs have shown promise in reducing the systemic inflammation that drives autoimmune conditions."

Because of her medical history and ongoing health challenges, Bialik decided to give the treatment a try. At the time, she believed it could potentially improve her overall well-being.

What Are GLP-1 Drugs?

GLP-1 drugs mimic a hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. They slow down digestion, help people feel full for longer periods, and can reduce food cravings. This eventually helps in weight loss. The popularity of these medications has grown rapidly in recent years. Many people have reported positive results, including better blood sugar control and reduced body weight. However, like all medications, GLP-1 drugs can also cause side effects. Common complaints include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, constipation, diarrhoea, and fatigue.

While many users experience only mild symptoms, others may have more severe reactions.

The "Nightmare" Experience

According to Bialik, her experience quickly became much more serious than she expected. She described feeling extremely ill while taking the medication. The symptoms became so severe that simple daily activities became difficult.

She recalled the time when she was too sick to stand, drink water, or think clearly. Despite feeling physically unwell, she admitted that part of her continued to focus on the possibility of losing weight. She said that this realization highlighted the intense pressure many people feel regarding body image.

The severity of her symptoms ultimately turned her treatment into what she called a "nightmare." She also adds, "GLP-1s have helped people in serious need. Of that I am certain. But nobody talks much about what happens when it goes wrong."

Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs

1. Gastrointestinal Problems

GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide and liraglutide commonly cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and abdominal discomfort. These effects are usually most noticeable when treatment begins or when the dose is increased.

2. Delayed Gastric Emptying

These drugs slow the movement of food from the stomach into the intestines. While this helps increase fullness and reduce appetite, it can also cause bloating, indigestion, and early satiety. In some cases, it can also lead to digestive discomfort.

3. Risk of Dehydration

Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea can cause fluid loss. If this is not managed well with proper hydration, patients may experience dizziness, weakness, headaches, and, in severe cases, kidney-related complications.

4. Gallbladder Disorders

Studies have also linked GLP-1 medications to an increased risk of gallstones and gallbladder inflammation. Rapid weight loss, that's common with these drugs, may further contribute to this problem.

5. Pancreatitis

Even though this is uncommon, there have been cases of acute pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas). Symptoms include severe abdominal pain that may radiate to the back, and this is accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

6. Low Blood Sugar

GLP-1 drugs alone generally have a low risk of causing hypoglycemia or low blood sugar. However, when combined with insulin or sulfonylureas drugs, the risk of low blood sugar increases, leading to sweating, shakiness, confusion, and dizziness.

7. Muscle and Lean Mass Loss

Weight loss from GLP-1 therapy may also lead to loss of lean body mass in addition to fat. Without adequate protein intake and resistance exercise, people might experience reduced muscle strength and physical function.

8. Other Side Effects

Rare side effects include allergic reactions, worsening diabetic eye disease in some patients with diabetes, and a concern regarding thyroid C-cell tumours that was observed in animal studies. Although a clear causal link in humans has not been established, these drugs should be avoided by people with certain hereditary thyroid cancer syndromes.

While GLP-1 drugs can be highly effective for diabetes and weight management, one should always consider the potential side effects. Many people use these drugs successfully under medical supervision and see health improvements.

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