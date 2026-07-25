Antibiotics have transformed modern medicine and made once-deadly bacterial infections treatable. However, their effectiveness is under growing threat due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Antibiotic resistance is a problem that occurs when bacteria evolve and become resistant to drugs that were designed to kill them. These so-called "superbugs" are making infections harder to treat, increasing hospital stays, healthcare costs, and the risk of death. This has prompted scientists across the world to search for innovative ways to stay ahead of these rapidly adapting bacteria.

While researchers are working towards creating new antibiotics, one strategy does not involve creating entirely new antibiotics. Instead, they are developing compounds called antibiotic adjuvants, which help existing antibiotics work better against resistant bacteria. A recent study by researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory showed that combining an experimental adjuvant with vancomycin restored the antibiotic's ability to fight a dangerous superbug. This approach could extend the life of antibiotics.

What Are Antibiotic Adjuvants?

Antibiotic adjuvants are substances that do not directly kill bacteria on their own. Instead, they help antibiotics overcome the defence mechanisms that bacteria have developed over time. One can think of them as assistants that remove obstacles standing in the antibiotic's way, allowing the medicine to perform its job more effectively.

Some adjuvants block enzymes that bacteria produce to destroy antibiotics, while others weaken bacterial cell structures or interfere with resistance mechanisms. This makes bacteria more vulnerable to treatment without necessarily requiring a brand-new antibiotic.

The New Research Explained

The latest research, published in Nature Communications, focused on vancomycin, an antibiotic often used as a last line of defence against serious bacterial infections. Unfortunately, some strains of Enterococcus faecium have evolved resistance to vancomycin, making these infections extremely difficult to treat.

Researchers discovered that an experimental antibiotic adjuvant called PGHI-4 could restore vancomycin's effectiveness. Rather than attacking the bacteria directly, PGHI-4 blocks a bacterial process involved in remodelling the cell wall. This weakens the bacteria's protective barrier, allowing vancomycin to once again stop bacterial growth.

Laboratory experiments and animal studies showed that the combination successfully treated infections caused by vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecium (VRE).

Why Is This Approach Important

Developing an entirely new antibiotic is a lengthy and expensive process that can take many years. Even after approval, bacteria may eventually develop resistance to the new drug.

Antibiotic adjuvants offer a different strategy. By restoring the power of existing antibiotics, researchers may be able to:

Extend the useful life of current antibiotics

Reduce the need to develop entirely new drugs as frequently

Improve treatment options for infections that have become resistant

Potentially lower healthcare costs by making older medicines effective again

This approach could also help preserve some of the most valuable antibiotics that doctors rely on when treating life-threatening infections.

How Do Superbugs Become Resistant?

Bacteria are constantly changing. When antibiotics are used frequently or incorrectly, some bacteria survive because they carry genetic changes that protect them. These surviving bacteria multiply, passing their resistance to future generations.

Resistance can develop through several mechanisms, including:

Producing enzymes that break down antibiotics

Changing the target that antibiotics attack

Preventing antibiotics from entering bacterial cells

Pumping antibiotics back out before they can work

Antibiotic adjuvants are designed to interfere with these defence systems, making bacteria susceptible once again.

Could This Help Other Antibiotics Too?

Researchers believe this concept could be applied beyond vancomycin. Many antibiotics become ineffective because bacteria develop similar protective mechanisms. If scientists can identify the specific resistance pathway involved, they may be able to design matching adjuvants that restore the antibiotic's activity.

In fact, some medicines already use some antibiotic combinations based on this principle. For example, certain antibiotics are paired with compounds that block bacterial enzymes responsible for destroying the drug. The new research expands this idea by targeting different bacterial processes that contribute to resistance.

Although the findings are encouraging, the research is still in the experimental stage. More studies are needed to confirm that the antibiotic-adjuvant combination is safe and effective in humans before it can become part of routine medical treatment.

Scientists will also investigate whether similar adjuvants can revive other antibiotics that have become less effective because of resistance. If successful, this strategy could become an important addition to the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

However, it is important to highlight that antibiotics should only be used when prescribed, taken exactly as directed, and never shared or used unnecessarily. Even with advances like antibiotic adjuvants, responsible antibiotic use is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of superbugs.

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