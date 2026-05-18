Centre Assures No Disruption In Medicine Access Amid Chemists' Strike Call, 12 State Pharmacy Bodies Opt Out

Government sources on Monday assured that the proposed nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on May 20 is unlikely to disrupt medicine availability, with several state-level retail pharmacy associations refusing to participate in the bandh and committing to keep chemist shops operational.

The organisation called the nationwide strike to protest online medical sales and deep discounting by e-pharmacy platforms. The trade body flags prescription drugs sale without proper verification and warns AI-generated fake prescriptions may worsens misuse of antibiotics.

However, government sources told NDTV that retail pharmacy associations from at least 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, have formally distanced themselves from the strike call, citing "public interest" and the need to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines.

"Public health and patient access to medicines remain paramount. Constructive dialogue remains the preferred mechanism for addressing sectoral concerns while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services," a source said.

The national drug regulator has already initiated discussions with stakeholders and assured pharmacy representatives that the concerns raised are under active review.

"Representatives of AIOCD recently met the national drug regulator and were assured that the issues raised are being examined and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is under review," officials said.

The Chemists' body also sought rollback of Covid-era relaxations for e-pharmacies, saying deep discounting threatens local chemists, especially in rural areas. They say unchecked online drug sales risk patient safety and could fuel antimicrobial resistance.

Officials noted concerns raised by brick-and-mortar chemists primarily relate to the operational framework for e-pharmacies and their impact on traditional retail pharmacies. The drug regulator has sought to address "legitimate concerns" through consultations rather than disruptions to public healthcare services.

Emphasising the humanitarian implications of a nationwide shutdown of pharmacies, officials said any interruption in chemist shop operations could severely impact patients dependent on life-saving medicines, especially the elderly and those requiring regular treatment.

Multiple retail pharmacy associations have submitted written assurances to the CDSCO stating that they will not participate in the bandh and will continue operations on May 20.

"Any disruption in the functioning of chemist shops has the potential to cause serious inconvenience to patients and impact critical medical supply chains," a source said.

The developments come amid an ongoing policy debate around the regulation of e-pharmacies in India, with traditional chemist bodies repeatedly raising concerns over compliance, pricing practices, and market competition.

The Centre is currently reviewing the regulatory architecture governing the sector as online medicine delivery platforms continue to expand rapidly across the country.

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