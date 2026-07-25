World IVF Day is observed on July 25 which marks the birth of the world's first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Louise Brown, in 1978. The day celebrates the progress made in fertility treatment and highlights how IVF has helped millions of couples achieve their dream of parenthood. It also raises awareness about infertility, reduces stigma around seeking treatment, and encourages people to learn more about the options available.

Over the years, IVF has become one of the most successful and widely used fertility treatments. According to Dr Tarang Yadav, Senior Consultant - IVF, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, IVF is considered a safe and well-established procedure, with millions of healthy babies born worldwide. While serious complications are uncommon, every medical treatment has certain risks. Understanding these possible complications and knowing how they can be prevented or managed helps couples make informed decisions and approach the treatment with greater confidence. Dr Yadav listed some potential risks of IVF.

Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

One of the most well-known risks associated with IVF is Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS). It occurs when the ovaries respond too strongly to fertility medications used to stimulate egg production. Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or those with a high ovarian reserve are at a greater risk.

Symptoms can range from mild bloating and abdominal discomfort to severe pain, breathing difficulty, and fluid build-up in rare cases. Fortunately, advances in IVF treatment have made this complication much less common. Doctors now use personalised medication plans, GnRH antagonist protocols, agonist triggers, and freeze-all strategies to greatly reduce the risk of OHSS.

Multiple Pregnancy

Transferring more than one embryo during IVF increases the chances of twins or higher-order multiple pregnancies. While this may seem appealing to some couples, multiple pregnancies carry higher health risks for both the mother and babies.

These risks include premature birth, low birth weight, gestational diabetes, pregnancy-related high blood pressure, and a higher likelihood of requiring a caesarean section. To lower these complications, fertility specialists now strongly recommend elective single embryo transfer (eSET) whenever it is medically appropriate. This approach aims to achieve the birth of one healthy baby while keeping pregnancy risks low.

Ectopic Pregnancy

Although uncommon, IVF does not completely eliminate the possibility of an ectopic pregnancy, where the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most often in the fallopian tube. Women with damaged or diseased fallopian tubes may have a slightly higher risk.

An ectopic pregnancy cannot continue normally and requires prompt medical attention. Regular blood tests and early ultrasound scans after IVF help doctors confirm that the pregnancy is developing inside the uterus and allow early treatment if any problem is detected.

Risks Associated With Egg Retrieval

Egg retrieval is an important step in the IVF process. It is a minimally invasive procedure performed under sedation or anaesthesia and is generally considered very safe.

However, like any medical procedure, it carries a small risk of complications. In rare cases, women may experience bleeding, infection, injury to nearby organs such as the bladder or bowel, or reactions related to anaesthesia. These complications are uncommon, especially when the procedure is carried out by experienced specialists using modern equipment and strict safety protocols.

Emotional And Psychological Stress

The physical aspects of IVF are only one part of the journey. Many couples also experience emotional and psychological challenges during treatment. Waiting for test results, coping with uncertainty, financial concerns, and the possibility of repeated treatment cycles can cause significant stress.

Some people may experience anxiety, sadness, or frustration if treatment does not succeed on the first attempt. Counselling, support groups, and open communication with healthcare providers and family members can help couples manage these emotions and improve their overall well-being throughout the process.

Pregnancy-Related Complications

Women who conceive through IVF may have a slightly higher chance of developing pregnancy-related complications, particularly if they are older or have existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid disorders.

These complications may include high blood pressure during pregnancy, gestational diabetes, preterm delivery, or the need for closer medical monitoring. Regular antenatal check-ups, healthy lifestyle habits, and following medical advice throughout pregnancy help improve outcomes for both the mother and baby.

How Couples Can Reduce The Risks

While some risks cannot be completely avoided, many can be significantly reduced through careful planning and expert medical care. Couples can improve their chances of a safe IVF journey by following these measures:

Undergo a thorough fertility assessment before starting treatment

Follow an individualised treatment plan designed according to age, medical history, and ovarian reserve

Attend all scheduled monitoring appointments during ovarian stimulation

Maintain a healthy weight, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol

Choose an experienced fertility centre with skilled specialists and a high-quality IVF laboratory

Follow evidence-based recommendations, including single embryo transfer whenever suitable

Modern IVF has evolved significantly over the years. "The biggest advancement in modern IVF has been the shift from simply achieving pregnancy to achieving the birth of a single healthy baby through the safest possible treatment pathway. With personalised treatment plans, advanced embryology techniques, AI-assisted embryo assessment, vitrification, and evidence-based care, IVF today is safer than ever before," said Dr Yadav.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.